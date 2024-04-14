Heavy rain, thunderstorm in forecast for Toronto

Heavy rain with a chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast for Toronto on Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, a storm system currently pushing across portions of southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area could bring up to 15 mm of rain to some areas.

In Toronto, five to 10 millimeters of precipitation is more likely, according to the National Weather Agency.

🌧️Rain, heavy at times, along with thunderstorms are currently pushing across portions of southern Ontario and the GTA.⛈️



By the afternoon, the chance of rainfall is set to lessen, giving way to partial cloud and possible patches of fog. A northwest wind of about 20 km/h is also expected.

The city could see the return of the sun as early as Monday when a high of 15 C is forecasted.