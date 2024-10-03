Heavy police presence at Midtown Toronto apartment building after officer shot

There is a heavy police presence at a Midtown apartment building this morning after a Toronto police officer was shot in the area on Wednesday night.

Three suspects are in custody in connection with the incident, which occurred near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue at around 5:30 p.m.

According to investigators, officers conducting a robbery investigation stopped a vehicle in the area and a short time later, an officer was shot.

A video obtained by CTV News Toronto appears to show the injured officer sitting in a van stopped at the back of a building while being tended to by his fellow officers.

Police said the suspect who they believe shot the officer is one of the three suspects taken into custody on Wednesday night.

Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw said the officer, a 29-year-old who has worked with the Toronto Police Service for five years, was shot in the abdomen. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Demkiw added.

“We are very, very relieved to say that he is doing well,” the police chief told Newstalk 1010 on Thursday morning. “We do expect a full recovery.”

An officer at the scene also discharged a firearm during the incident but investigators confirmed that no one was struck. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate and will be investigating that component of the incident. It is not clear whether the officer who was shot was the one who fired the weapon.

Police have not said what charges the three suspects are facing but investigators have said more information will be released on Thursday.

A woman who resides in the area said she and her daughter witnessed one of the suspects being taken into custody on Wednesday night.

“We saw a young man sitting over here against the wall in handcuffs… My daughter was just coming home from work from Yonge and Eglinton. She heard all of the fire alarms and the police and when she came home, she saw the boy actually being cuffed. And he was quite young,” she said.

“It’s terrible. This is historically a safe neighbourhood so it is very disturbing.”

With files from CP24.com's Bryann Aguilar