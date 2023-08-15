Health centre employee among 2 arrested in daytime shooting of Toronto mother

An employee of a nearby community health centre was one of two additional people arrested in connection with a daytime shooting of a Toronto mother last month.

The South Riverdale Community Health Centre (SRCHC), located near Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue, is just steps away from where Karolina Huebner-Makurat, 44, was hit by a stray bullet on July 7. She was rushed to a nearby trauma center, where she was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, police said that two additional people had been charged in connection with Huebner-Makurat’s death.

Twenty-year-old Ahmed Mustafa Ibrahim has been charged with one count of manslaughter, one count of robbery and one count of failure to comply with a probation order, while Khalila Zara Mohammed, 23, was charged with one count of accessory to an indictable offence after the fact and one count of obstructing justice.

The charges against Ibrahim and Mohammed have not been proven in court. Both made their first court appearances at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Tuesday.

Officials at SRCHC confirmed Mohammed has been employed as a community health worker since 2021 in the Consumption and Treatment Center.

They noted the employee was placed on leave for “unrelated concerns” on Aug. 9 and that the center is cooperating with police.

“These allegations are deeply concerning to us and to the community,” Jason Altenberg, the SRCHC's CEO, and Emily Hill, interim board chair of the centre, said in a statement.

“They are also devastating and disappointing to the many SRCHC staff who work professionally and compassionately every day to deliver a range of essential health and wellbeing services to patients and clients in the area.”

Neighbours of the Leslieville community have told CTV News Toronto that they raised concerns about what they said was an increase in criminal activity in the area months before the fatal shooting.

Some of those concerns included an increase in visible drug use and drug paraphernalia, aggressive behaviour and fighting, overdoses, and open drug selling. The CEO of SRCHC, meanwhile, says the “increased volatility and behaviour issues” seen in the community are not isolated to Leslieville.

“All this is happening while our justice system, housing and mental health services are overwhelmed by those in need,” Altenberg wrote in mid-July.

Investigators have previously said the fatal July 7 shot was fired following a physical altercation between three males in the area, two of whom were brandishing handguns.

The suspects ran away before police arrived.

The first arrest was made on July 13, when officers with Toronto police placed 32-year-old Damian Hudson in custody and charged him with one count of second-degree murder.

As of Tuesday, police say one suspect wanted in connection with the case is still outstanding. He is described as a 18-to-25-year-old male, of average height and with a slim build. Police say he had long hair tied in a ponytail at the time of the incident and was wearing a black baseball hat, a black North Face hoodie, dark-coloured jeans and white shoes.

Police say one suspect remains outstanding in connection with Huebner-Makurat's death. (Handout)

On Tuesday, Huebner-Makurat's husband, Adrian Makurat, issued a statement in response to the arrests.

“I’m grateful for the tremendous tireless continued efforts by the Toronto Police [Service]," the statement read. Makurat also expressed his gratitude for the "support from those 'known and unknown,'" referring to contributions made to a GoFundMe set up for the family in the wake of the tragedy.

At the time of publication, the fundraiser has amassed just over $300,000 of its $350,000 goal.

‘A FRIEND, A MOTHER’

In late July, loved ones of Huebner-Makurat held a vigil to remember the mother of two young girls.

Scattered thunderstorms did not disrupt the ceremony addressed by the victim's husband, Adrian Makurat, friends and Toronto's new Mayor Olivia Chow.

A woman weeps as mourners tie yellow ribbons and flowers to a fence following public vigil for Karolina Huebner-Makurat, in Toronto, Monday, July 17, 2023. The mother of two was killed by a stray bullet on July 7 after a shooting in her Leslieville neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

In an emotional speech, Makurat thanked the community for its support since the July 7 shooting.

"The girls are in a good position because I'm looking out at all those aunts and uncles that they don't know they had," he said.

"It was Caroline who put me up on this stage. Not because of what happened last Friday, but because of what a humbling person, friend and mother she is. I think we can take that to heart."

The Huebner-Makurat family can be seen above. (Handout)

Marie Aragona, a longtime friend of Huebner-Makurat, remembered her as someone who loved to travel and make lasting connections with others.

"We loved and laughed together," Aragona said. "She would want us to love, protect and look out for each other."

"She helped me find the positive in everything," Aragona added.

"We will forever miss you."

With files from CP24's Joanna Lavoie.