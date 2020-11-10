TORONTO -- Lawyers representing the man who killed 10 people and wounded 16 others when he plowed down pedestrians along a busy stretch of Yonge Street in North York two years ago will argue that he is not criminally responsible for his actions, a court heard Tuesday.

Here are live updates from the court proceedings. Story continues below.

Alek Minassian’s trial, which has twice been delayed, began Tuesday morning via videoconference.

Minassian, who faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder, has already admitted to carrying out the attack but pleaded not guilty on Tuesday morning.

"I am entering a plea of not criminally responsible for all counts," he said, staring into the camera while seated by himself in a small room in the correctional facility where he is being held.

According to the Criminal Code, a person is NCR if they were suffering from a mental disorder that rendered them “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

Crown Prosecutor Joe Callaghan spent the morning reading aloud the agreed statement of facts, which outlined the devastation Minassian left in his wake when drove a rented cube van along sidewalks, deliberately striking pedestrians who were walking along Yonge Street in North York on April 23, 2018.

Videos and photos of the scene were presented to the court, detailing Minassian's path of destruction.

According to the statement of facts, Minassian planned the attack in advance and reserved the van from rental company Ryder weeks before.

On the day of the attack, he asked his father to drive him to a Chapters near the rental facility, telling his dad that he planned to meet a friend at the book shop that afternoon.

After picking up the van, Minassian was stopped at a red light in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue and decided that was the place to carry out his attack when he saw groups of pedestrians congregating outside on the sidewalk on the unseasonably warm spring day.

Minassian posted a message on Facebook just minutes before he went on to kill and injure more than two dozen people.

"The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys! All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger," the post read, referencing an extreme online community consisting of men who claim to be "involuntarily celibate."

Minassian proceeded to drive south through the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue when he mounted a curb and struck a group of pedestrians standing in front of a Korean barbecue restaurant, killing two and wounding five others.

"He accelerated over top of the victims, never slowing," Callaghan said.

"He drove in one swift move and did not brake when he hit the pedestrians. At no point after hitting this first group of people did Minassian slow down or stop to render assistance to those he struck."

He continued southbound, hitting various obstacles along the sidewalk, including a fire hydrant and newspaper boxes.

"As a result of seeing the van striking the group, others on the sidewalk began screaming and running," Callaghan said.

Minassian proceeded to drive the damaged van south along the sidewalk, hitting pedestrians and other items.

Many unsuspecting victims were struck from behind, unaware that a van was barrelling toward them, while others saw the vehicle and were hit while attempting to get out of its path.

Some of the victims were elderly and one was using a walker when Minassian struck and ran over her.

One of the deceased became lodged underneath the van and was dragged for more than 150 metres before becoming detached from the vehicle near Mel Lastman Square.

Many of those who survived the attack sustained life-altering injuries, including one woman whose legs needed to be amputated at the knee after Minassian drove over the lower half of her body.

"Pedestrians on the sidewalk were panicking and running for their lives," Callaghan said.

People hid behind light standards while other cars honked to try to warn pedestrians about Minassian.

The windows of van were rolled down and some people on the street shouted at Minassian to stop while one man reached into the van to try to disable the vehicle.

Ultimately, Minassian said he decided to stop driving because a drink from one of his victims had splashed on to the windshield, making it difficult for him to see.

He was arrested by officers at the scene.

The incident claimed the lives of 22-year-old Ji Hun Kim, 22-year-old So He Chung, 30-year-old Anne Marie D’Amico, 33-year-old Andrea Bradden, 55-year-old Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 45-year-old Chul “Eddie” Min Kang, 83-year-old Geraldine Brady, 85-year-old Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, and 94-year-old Mary Elizabeth Forsyth.

During a lengthy police interview, Minassian told investigators that he planned and executed the attack after facing years of sexual rejection from women.

The trial is expected to proceed this afternoon.

The start of the trial was delayed this morning by about an hour following a series of technical issues.

The high-profile trial is one of the first in the country to proceed over the video-conferencing app Zoom.

Justice Anne Molloy cautioned that there may be more technical hiccups along the way.

"This trial is not like most other trials. It has been a challenge to accommodate the number of people who want to view it," she said at the start of the trial on Tuesday.

"It has been a challenge and the delay this morning was part of that. There are always these kinds of hiccups. But we are trying to connect to multiple platforms to try to make this trial accessible."

Due to capacity limits inside Ontario courtrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the trial is being live-streamed at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre so members of the public can watch the proceedings, which are expected to continue for four to six weeks.

Molloy noted that despite the new format, all laws and rules of a regular courtroom apply. "This may not look like a real courtroom, it may not feel like a real courtroom sometimes," she added.