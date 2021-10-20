TORONTO -- An officer with the Hamilton Police Service (HPS) has been charged with two counts of sexual assault following an investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog.

On May 18, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was made aware of alleged sexual assaults and launched an investigation, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

As a result of that investigation, Cst. Michael LaCombe, who has been with the service for 18 years, was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The SIU said they have “reasonable grounds to believe” that the crimes were committed in Hamilton in 2010.

HPS issued a statement Wednesday stating that LaCombe has been suspended with pay.

LaCombe is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Hamilton on Nov. 9.