    • Hamilton man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting 2 women he met on dating app

    Tianyi Yang, 21, of Hamilton, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in Toronto. (Toronto Police Service)
    A Hamilton man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women he met on an online dating app.

    Toronto police said the incidents occurred on March 9 near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue and on June 30 in the area of Third Line and Upper Middle Road West in Oakville.

    The suspect connected with two 20-year-old women using a dating app and used the name Andrew, police said.

    He later met the two women in person separately and allegedly sexually assaulted them.

    Following their investigation, police arrested 21-year-old Tianyi Yang on Wednesday. He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual assault with choking and one count of assault.

    Police have released a photo of Yang as investigators believe there may be more victims.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

