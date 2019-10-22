Hamilton man charged after police allege he spray-painted Nazi symbols
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 2:38PM EDT
HAMILTON -- A Hamilton man has been charged after police say he spray-painted Nazi symbols on a dumpster.
Police say they were called to a location on Saturday afternoon and found a garbage bin had been spray painted with swastikas and other hate-related speech.
They say officers found the suspect hiding behind the dumpster.
A 33-year-old man is charged with mischief under $5,000.