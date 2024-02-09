TORONTO
Toronto

    • Halton police retracts SickKids door-to-door scam news release

    A Halton Regional Police logo seen in this undated photo. A Halton Regional Police logo seen in this undated photo.
    Halton police have retracted a news release that misidentified a SickKids employee as a suspect in a door-to-door scam in Burlington.

    In the release issued at 1:20 p.m. Friday, police released a photo of the man they initially alleged was a fake canvasser wearing a SickKids lanyard badge who attended several residences asking for cash donations.

    Police said in the release that they confirmed with SickKids that the man did not work for the hospital and there were no representatives in the area at the times in question.

    However, hours later, a spokesperson for Halton police said investigators now believe that the man “does work for SickKids.” They have since taken down the news release from their website.

    CP24 has removed the photo previously shared by police from this story.

