

The Canadian Press





A Catholic school board in southern Ontario has suspended a fundraising policy that prevents students from raising money for organizations that publicly support abortion, contraception and euthanasia, among other activities.

The Halton Catholic District School Board says it will hold off on its "Sanctity of Life" policy until after it has consulted the school community.

The move comes after the policy was criticized by parents and the province's education minister.

The board, which is responsible for schools in Burlington, Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville, introduced the policy in February.

The initial resolution called for an end to all fundraising efforts benefiting organizations that "publicly support ... abortion, contraception, sterilization, euthanasia or embryonic stem cell research."

The policy was implemented immediately, but has now been placed on hold until at least the 2018-19 school year.

Provincial Education Minister Indira Naidoo-Harris applauded the board's decision.

"Decisions regarding school fundraising policies must be made in consultation with students, school councils and communities to reflect their diverse needs and perspectives," Naidoo-Harris said in a statement.

"I, along with many, will be watching closely to make sure that the student voice along with various community voices are heard and that the board listens to this important feedback."