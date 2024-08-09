TORONTO
Gunshots, screams heard in security video near scene of deadly Toronto shooting

A man shot near Woodbine Beach on Thursday night has died in hospital, Toronto police say.

The shooting occurred in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Joseph Duggan Road at around 10:40 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to find a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds and he was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police confirmed Friday morning the man later died from his injuries.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Security video provided to CP24 by a resident in the area captured what appears to be audio of the deadly shooting. In the video, someone can be heard shouting in the distance while at least 10 loud bangs go off out of view of the surveillance camera.

