TORONTO -- Durham police are warning residents about current and potentially future scams related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nineteen new cases of the virus were confirmed Friday in Ontario, bringing the provincial total to 79, including five recoveries. The rise in cases is spreading concern and fear across the country.

“Fraudsters are creative and want to profit from consumers’ fears, uncertainties and misinformation,” the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre said in a news release issued Friday.

Please see attached for more details surrounding Covid-19 scams.

The centre said that a number of scams have taken place in other countries around the world and these scams needs to be understood in order to be spotted.

Some of the scams involve private companies offering “fast” COVID-19 tests for sale, people reselling products at higher prices and fraudsters creating deceptive online ads offering cleaning products and hand-sanitizers.

Other scams the public needs to be aware of include malicious email campaigns capitalizing on public fear, door-to-door fake decontamination services, fraudulent products claiming to treat or prevent the disease and fraudsters posing as police imposing on-the-spot fines to consumers wearing masks.