GTA police force warns of spike in car part thefts after thirty reports received
A Greater Toronto Area police force is warning of a spike in automobile part thefts after more than 30 reports of similar incidents were received in the last six weeks.
Nicole Wood left her Hyundai Tucson at a dealership to have some maintenance work done and was shocked to find that thieves had crawled under her SUV and cut off the catalytic converter overnight.
“I got the information from police that my catalytic converter had been stolen while my SUV was parked at the dealership,” Wood told CTV News Toronto Wednesday.
Wood said her parents had the same thing happen to their Hyundai Tucson two weeks later at a different dealership.
“My vehicle was one of five the night my catalytic converter was removed and my parents SUV was actually one of nine vehicles affected in the same evening" said Wood.
The Halton Regional Police Service said catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise during the pandemic and there have been 30 catalytic converter thefts in the region in the past six weeks alone.
Investigators said any vehicle parked outdoors is a potential target, and that catalytic converters, which are attached to a vehicle's exhaust system, contain precious metals, such as rhodium, platinum and palladium, that thieves can try to sell.
“It does happen at car dealerships. It happens in people's driveways. It happens at rental places and in apartment buildings," Constable Ryan Anderson with Halton Police said.
“They can steal these converters in under 60 seconds,” he said. “They cut it off and they’re gone."
While a thief could get up to $300 for one converter, it can cost the vehicle owner thousands to replace them.
Wood said that, while the dealership where her converter was stolen has agreed to replace it at no charge, her parents have been told they'll have to pay for a replacement or go through their insurance.
“My parents are being told they’ll have to pay $4,500 to repair it, which is ridiculous considering they took it in for a warranty issue,” she said.
“And if they go through their insurance, they’ll have to pay a $1,000 deductible.”
In the U.S., some shops are now engraving catalytic converters with identification and selling converter covers to prevent them from being stolen.
Wood said she no longer feels it’s safe to leave her vehicle overnight at a dealership.
“I will take it back home and bring it back the next day,” she said.
If your converter has been stolen, your vehicle would sound very loud, like the muffler is missing.
Halton Police recommends vehicles be parked in locked, well-lit areas and in a way that makes it harder to access their underside, for example, against a wall or by other vehicles and to use security cameras.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Man arrested in New York subway attack tipped off police to his location
The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after the suspect himself called police to come get him, law enforcement officials said.
What does the interest rate hike mean for Canadians looking for mortgage adjustments?
Canada’s latest mortgage rate hike should not impact Canadians’ ability or desire to refinance or renew their mortgages, expert argue.
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals died by medically-assisted suicide after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions
Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 86 of the current 90 senators are now on the 'stop list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation. Russia also added one former member of the upper chamber.
Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Brampton, Ont. father stopped a person from stealing his car, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
Nearly half of household members become infected with COVID-19 after exposure, study finds
New Canadian research suggests that the transmission of COVID-19 within a household could be more than 50 per cent and that children play a ‘important’ role in its spread through the home.
Montreal
-
Quebec language reform could lead to 'medical errors, even deaths': health advocates
A group of doctors and professionals is asking that the health and social services network be excluded from Quebec’s plans to reform language laws with Bill 96.
-
Quebec's sixth wave is still ramping up, says top doctor, but strict health measures are unlikely
People with COVID-19 symptoms should stick to ten days of COVID-19 precautions to protect their community from a 'troubling' rise of cases in Quebec, according to interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau.
-
Director Jean-Marc Vallee died of natural causes: Quebec coroner
A coroner's report into the death of renowned Quebec filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee concluded he died of a sudden heart attack at his cottage east of Quebec City on Christmas Day.
London
-
Former teacher to spend 22 months in jail after having sex with student at school
A former teacher with the Bluewater District School Board has pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation after admitting to having sex with a female student “multiple times.”
-
Western mourns one of its students in fatal pedestrian collision
Western University has identified a young woman who died in a pedestrian-involved collision Monday as one of its students.
-
New lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London; holiday hours at mass vaccination clinics
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 126 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, but no additional deaths.
Kitchener
-
One dead after collision involving school bus north of Elmira
Emergency services responded to a deadly collision between a vehicle and a school bus near the Village of Alma, north of Elmira, Wednesday afternoon.
-
New K-W Oktoberfest president outlines vision for 2022 festival
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is planning a big return this fall after a couple of years of modified and virtual festivities due to the pandemic.
-
Seven suspected stolen vehicles found in Brantford lake
Seven 1970’s model vehicles have been pulled from Mohawk Lake in Brantford.
Northern Ontario
-
Vaccine interest remains high in Sudbury district
Officials with Public Health Sudbury & Districts say interest remains high across the region for COVID-19 vaccines, including fourth booster doses.
-
Health inspection results in North Bay, Parry Sound, now available to the public
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has made it easier for the public to access local health inspection results through the new online portal called Check Then Go.
-
Sudbury police charge suspect with pretending to be a cop
A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with recent incidents in Sudbury in which someone was impersonating a police officer.
Ottawa
-
Masks mandatory in all Ottawa public schools effective immediately, OCDSB says
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is informing parents, students and staff of the new policy after the board passed a motion Tuesday evening to require all staff, Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, volunteers and visitors to wear a mask in schools.
-
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
-
Staff shortages impacting eastern Ontario hospitals
On any given day in April at the Pembroke Regional Hospital, 60 to 80 staff are forced to stay home due to the new COVID-19 BA.2 variant.
Windsor
-
'I'm the victim. She's the thief': Dog-sitter refuses to return pooch to owner
A Windsorite has been forced to take his dog-sitter to court, to get his Newfoundland named Lemmy returned to him.
-
Emotional return home for Wheatley residents
Joe and Reija Gruber greeted their neighbor Becky Lam with a big hug Wednesday afternoon.
-
Windsor-Essex public school board trustees to discuss bringing mask mandate back for students
Trustees with the Greater Essex County District School Board will discuss re-implementing a mask mandate for its students, following a decision from Ottawa school board trustees to do the same, according to GECDSB officials.
Barrie
-
Man wanted in connection with violent Barrie parking lot incident
Police are hoping to identify a man wanted in connection with a bizarre chain of events that started in a Barrie parking lot Tuesday night.
-
Innisfil man faces more sexual assault allegations as additional victims come forward: OPP
An Innisfil man accused of sexual assault and child pornography involving underage girls appeared before a judge virtually from jail.
-
War veteran receives special honour on eve of his 101st birthday
Second World War veteran George Markow had a day of celebrations Wednesday, being awarded the Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship by the Lieutenant Governor just one day before his 101st birthday.
Atlantic
-
Girl, 11, injured in Halifax shooting was going to get ice cream: Friend's mom
A girl who was injured in a drive-by shooting in Halifax’s west end Tuesday night was heading out to get ice cream with a friend.
-
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
-
New Brunswick school bus incident still under investigation
Many questions remain one day after a girl suffered life-threatening injuries in an incident involving a school bus.
Calgary
-
Heat, power could be shut off on Friday for Alberta households behind on utility bills
The weight of mounting utility bills could come down on Albertans after April 15 as energy companies are no longer bound by a moratorium on shutting off power.
-
Alberta sees increase in COVID-19 transmission, leading indicators
The province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
-
One dead after car crushed by tree in Vancouver
One person has died after a tree came crashing down onto the roof of their vehicle Tuesday afternoon in South Vancouver.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba storm remains unpredictable: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says the total amount of snow that has fallen in southern Manitoba is lower than previously forecasted, but notes the province isn’t out of the woods yet as a Colorado low makes its way north.
-
Portage man wanted in the homicides of his wife and 2 children last seen in Winnipeg
RCMP and Winnipeg police say a man wanted in connection with a fire and a triple homicide was recently spotted in several places in Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg high school football coach charged with alleged sexual assaults: police
Winnipeg police have charged a high school football coach with multiple alleged sexual assaults, some dating back to 2004.
Vancouver
-
'Revisionist history': B.C. health authority slammed for misleading tweet about rapid tests
A family doctor in Vancouver is among those calling out a B.C. health authority's claim that rapid tests were widely available as the Omicron wave hit the province, calling it "revisionist history" and "gaslighting."
-
How will rising interest rates impact B.C.'s housing market?
As expected, the Bank of Canada has raised its key lending rate by half a percentage point to one per cent – the biggest increase in more than two decades. What will that mean for B.C. real estate?
-
12-year sentence for shooter in random incident in Surrey
A man in his 20s has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars for his role in a fatal shooting in Surrey two years ago.
Edmonton
-
Alberta sees increase in COVID-19 transmission, leading indicators
The province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
-
'This iconic club is in trouble': Blues on Whyte singing sad tune over patio battle
A landmark watering hole and live music venue on Whyte Avenue may have to close its doors for good, and a spokesperson for Blues on Whyte is blaming city hall red tape.
-
Alberta announces 3 phases for curriculum rollout as criticism continues
Alberta expects to implement its entire new K-6 curriculum in time for September 2024, but advocates for teachers and students still say the rollout is rushed with the first phase scheduled for this fall.