GTA home prices show signs of stabilizing, even as they post year-over-year decline for first time since correction began

Real estate

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

A family in Ontario is pleading for help after their daughter goes missing in British Columbia, Canada's public safety minister says the proposed firearms bill is needed to curb gun violence, and the Toronto Blue Jays learn who their wild-card playoff opponents will be. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton