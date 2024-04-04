GTA could see more wet snow tonight but warmer weather on the way for weekend

It might be soggy today and tomorrow, but after a soaking that’s lasted several days, Toronto is poised to see some sunnier weather this weekend.

There's a 40 per cent chance of flurries or showers in the city today, with a high of just 3 C.

"The stretched out, complex system that’s brought unsettled weather since Tuesday continues to impact southern Ontario," CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said. "After a night of mix and snow, especially over the north GTA, we’ll get lighter winds and lighter precipitation."

But expect a few on/off showers and wet flurries. We may even get some bursts of heavier wet flurries in time for your evening rush."

A winter weather travel advisory was in effect for several parts of the Greater Toronto area and much of southern Ontario Thursday morning due to the possibility of wet snow, but the advisory has since ended.

Still, the potentially messy weather resulted in some school bus cancellations in Simcoe County, though most schools remain open for learning.

However the city is set to see a warm-up for the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs of 8 C and 12 C expected on Saturday and Sunday. The warmer temperatures are expected to carry over into next week, with highs of 12 C on Monday and Tuesday, going up to 15 C on Wednesday.

The long-term forecast is not looking sunny for those hoping to take in a rare solar eclipse Monday, with clouds in the forecast for the moment. But that could shift closer to the day.