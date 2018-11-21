

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- The growing scandal at an all-boys private school in Toronto made its way to the Grey Cup this morning with the coaches of both teams asked about it at a pre-game news conference.

St. Michael's College School has been rocked by allegations of assault and sexual assault by students, including violent hazing.

Six boys are facing charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault captured on video that police sources say involved members of a school sports team.

Calgary Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson and Rick Campbell of the Ottawa Redblacks were asked to discuss the matter Wednesday at the Grey Cup coaches news conference. Both said they were concerned at what had gone on and that sports should be positive and inclusive.

"It's very serious," Dickenson said. "When I grew up playing sports that stuff is not tolerated. It's not what we're about.

"Sports is an uplifting experience and you should be a team. I don't know the details either but, let's be honest, we put our kids into sports for a positive experience. Whatever is going on there I'm sure is way more than Rick and I know about. Certainly we follow, though, and we're concerned."

Campbell declined to comment specifically without having more information on what happened.

"I'm aware of it," Campbell said. "It's been kind of a whirlwind for me lately but I need to stay away from that one right now.

"I'm not downplaying it. I's quite a significant thing and I'd like to think that through more before speaking on that."

Since the scandal broke last week, a number of former students have come forward with allegations of "sexualized" hazing ,and the school has said recent incidents clearly indicate it has a problem.