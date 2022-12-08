Green python 'slithers' out of Hamilton break-and-enter suspect’s jacket mid-arrest

Hamilton police officers were met with surprise while arresting a suspect Thursday when a python "slithered out" of the accused's jacket.

Officers with the Hamilton Police Service (HPS) were called down to a store at 467 King St. E. at around 5 a.m.

According to police, it was reported that someone broke the store’s window and snuck in.

When officers arrived, they said arrested a man in his 40s.

But during the arrest, the snake – which police identified as a Green tree python – slithered out of the accused’s jacket.

Upon their investigation, officers discovered the $2,000 snake had been stolen from the store that was just broken into. The unidentified man has been charged with breaking and entering.

“Our brave Cadet used her ASP baton to charm the snake back home [to the store],” the Hamilton Police Service said in a tweet.

When reached for comment, Const. Krista-Lee Ernst confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the snake was not venomous.

“Officers learned after that this type of snake is not venomous, however dangerous,” Ernst said.

Green tree pythons hail from Australia and New Guinea and are considered the most arboreal pythons. They hunt prey by striking, biting, and constricting them.