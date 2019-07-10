

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 79-year-old woman has died and her four-year-old granddaughter is in critical condition after they were found face-down in a backyard pool in Oakville Wednesday afternoon.

Halton police said that officers were called to a residence on Yarmouth Crescent shortly after noon.

A neighbour had pulled the elderly woman out of the in-ground swimming pool while the child was pulled out by her mother.

Police said that emergency crews performed CPR on the grandmother, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl regained consciousness prior to police arrival and was rushed to McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton in critical condition.

Investigators say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.