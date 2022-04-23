Government urged to intervene in detention of Ontario airline crew in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure

Three groups representing tens of thousands of airline employees across Canada and the U.S. are urging the federal government to intervene in the ongoing detention of 11 people, including an Ontario airline crew, in the Dominican Republic.

And until those detained are released, Pivot Airlines told CTV News Toronto it is discouraging travellers from vacationing in the Dominican Republic.

Five Pivot Airlines crew members discovered and reported 200 packages of cocaine on an aircraft bound for Toronto while grounded at the Punta Cana airport on April 5.

After an in-depth search, the Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages, each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine, totalling 200 packages, were located in the aircraft’s control compartments.

“Despite reporting the suspected contraband to authorities, the five Pivot crew members were immediately detained in the Dominican Republic, where they have been subject to unsafe and inhumane treatment within Dominican detention facilities,” a letter penned by three unions stated.

The letter was sent to Canada’s Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday in advance of a planned visit to the Dominican Republic. It was sent on behalf of Pivot Airlines, Unifor, Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA)

“While we have recently been able to secure the crew’s release on bail, a condition of their release was they must remain in the Dominican Republic until the matter is resolved,” the letter goes on to say.

Pivot Airlines said the detained crew members are facing threats both inside and outside of jail. As a result, they are telling travellers to refrain from visiting the Dominican Republic.

“We believe this incident should cause all travellers to consider making alternative travel plans.”

“We are doing everything we can to support our crew and their families during this difficult time. This includes continuing to work with local legal counsel we have retained on their behalf, the three international unions representing our crew, the Canadian embassy and local authorities to ensure their safety, and bring them home as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for Pivot Airlines said.