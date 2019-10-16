

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





GO Train service has resumed after a fatality on the tracks in Aurora shut down the Barrie Line Wednesday afternoon.

Service was suspended around 3:30 p.m. after York Regional Police reported the death, which occured near Keele Street and Kirby Road.

Passengers travelling to York University GO and Downsview Park GO stations were allowed to use their fares to access the TTC, officials said.

Officials said it would take at least two hours for service to resume.

Anne Marie Aikins, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, said that the transit agency is working on getting a shuttle between Maple and Union station.

“Emergency workers are onsite and trains will not be able to move through the area for about two hours,” official said in a tweet.

York Regional Police said that the incident occured near Keele Street and Kirby Road

As a result of an earlier fatality, #GOtrain service on the Barrie Line will only travel as far north as Maple GO. The investigation is still ongoing. You may wish to consider alternate travel arrangements to get yourselves home this evening. — Barrie Train (@GOtransitBR) October 16, 2019

About 8,000 people take the train on the Barrie Line during rush hour, Aikins said. Customers can still expect delays throughout the evening.