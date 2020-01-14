Girl struck by vehicle walking to school taken to hospital with serious injuries
Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:47AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 14, 2020 1:01PM EST
TORONTO -- An 11-year-old girl struck by a vehicle while walking to school in Brampton has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
Peel police said they were called to the area Brisdale Drive and Sandy Beach Road just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police said the girl was crossing the street when she was struck. She has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
On Tuesday afternoon, police said the girl is now in stable condition.
Police said the vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene.
Brisdale Drive had been closed from McCrimmon Drive to Sandy Beach Road for an investigation, but has now reopened.