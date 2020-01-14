TORONTO -- An 11-year-old girl struck by a vehicle while walking to school in Brampton has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Peel police said they were called to the area Brisdale Drive and Sandy Beach Road just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the girl was crossing the street when she was struck. She has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said the girl is now in stable condition.

MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION:

- call received 9:03 a.m.

- Brisdale Dr / Sandy Beach Rd #Brampton

- Female youth struck by vehicle

- Vehicle remained on scene

- Taken to Trauma Center. Unknown status of injuries.

- Brisdale shut down Mcrimmon to Sandy Beach for a time

- 20-0016432 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 14, 2020

Police said the vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene.

Brisdale Drive had been closed from McCrimmon Drive to Sandy Beach Road for an investigation, but has now reopened.