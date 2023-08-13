Gay couple from Toronto wins lawsuit in Italy after son's birth photo used in anti-surrogacy campaign
A same-sex couple from Toronto took on Italy’s ruling right-wing political party and won after a moving image of their first moments with their newborn son was used without their consent in an anti-surrogacy campaign.
In 2014, BJ Barone and Frankie Nelson welcomed their son Milo with the help of a gestational surrogate.
They’d hired photographer Lindsay Foster who captured a striking and heart-warming image of the married couple holding their child for the very first time. That photograph went viral, but not long after it was used without consent by the Fratelli d’Italia.
It was also used without permission by independent Irish politician Mary Fitzgibbons to push her platform against surrogacy for gay parents in that country’s February 2016 general election, but has since been taken down.
A poster for an anti-surrogacy campaign by Italy's Fratelli d'Italia party that used an image without consent from moments after the birth of BJ Barone and Frankie Nelson's son, Milo.
Shortly thereafter, Italian LGBTQ2S+ law firm Gay Lex came forward with a pro-bono offer of legal assistance for the east-end residents, who are both Toronto high school teachers. Barone and Nelson accepted that offer.
In an email exchange with CP24.com, Giarratano said he and his partner Cathy La Torre wanted to take on this case because they felt that it was wrong for the Fratelli d’Italia to use the image of Milo’s birth to “spread hate against LGBTQ+ families” and wanted to do what they could to help.
Gay Lex went on to represent Barone and Nelson in a lawsuit against the Fratelli d’Italia and after seven years of court proceedings, won the case. Italy’s ruling national party has now been ordered to pay Barone and Nelson 10,000 Euros each for “offensive use of their image.”
Giarratano said it wasn’t an easy case to pursue as there were “so many” precedents pertaining to the offensive use of an image by a political party.
He also said that the judge’s decision sends a strong message and sets an important precedent.
“The Italian Government in this moment is promoting many laws against the LGBTQ2S+ community. It's important that everyone understand that family is only about love,” he wrote.
“So the outcome of this case represents an important point of view, and an invitation to resist and fight for LGBTQ2S+ rights. It will lead to change and people, groups and above all, parties will think twice in future before using a photo to spread hate.”
Barone and Nelson received the good news in early June during Pride Month, but have yet to see any of the funds as the Fratelli d’Italia has appealed the court’s decision.
“We honestly never expected anything to come of this. We’d been going through the Italian court system for so long that we almost wondered at some points if it was still happening,” Barone said during a recent interview with CP24.com.
“We were very happy when we found out.”
Nelson said the outcome of their case proves that their photo is all “about love not hate.”
“That photo has been used many times for educational and positive reasons, but using our image for hate and negativity is something we never wanted,” he said.
Barone added that many people in the gay community overall are feeling “beat down” recently as an “undercurrent of right-wing intolerance” emerges and this legal victory will help to encourage he and his partner along with others worldwide to keep moving forward despite the haters.
An image by Eastern Ontario photographer Lindsay Foster that was used without consent in an anti-surrogacy campaign in Italy.(Lindsay Foster photog)
The same legal team in Italy that helped Barone and Nelson also contacted Foster, the photographer, about assisting her to file a lawsuit against the Fratelli d’Italia for the use of her image without permission.
A judge ended up dismissing that case after determining that Foster’s photo was already widely available on the web and therefore there was no copyright infringement, even if it was misused, Giarratano said.
Without pursuing an appeal Foster is, however, on the hook for paying roughly 4,500 Euros ($6,640 CAN) in court and administrative costs.
During an interview with CP24.com, she said that having an image she took being misappropriated and used for hateful purposes was a “huge weight” on her shoulders and she’s ”super happy” that Barone and Nelson won their case against the Fratelli d’Italia.
A friend of Foster ended up creating a crowdfunding page to cover the legal costs and supporters have pledged more than $8,000.
“It’s heartbreaking and so maddening. … I’m literally having to pay the Fratelli d’Italia for using my photo for hate. I’m disgusted.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As death toll from Maui wildfire reaches 93, effort to find and identify the dead is just beginning
As the death toll from a wildfire that razed a historic Maui town reached 93, authorities warned that the effort to find and identify the dead was still in its early stages. It's already the deadliest U.S. wildfire for over a century.
Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.
28 more women accuse Montreal billionaire Robert Miller of sexually exploiting them as minors
Two new defendants have been added, and 28 more women have come forward with accusations in the class action lawsuit against Future Electronics Inc. and Montreal billionaire Robert Miller for alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls.
Gay couple from Toronto wins lawsuit in Italy after son's birth photo used in anti-surrogacy campaign
A same-sex couple from Toronto took on Italy’s ruling right-wing political party and won after a moving image of their first moments with their newborn son was used without their consent in an anti-surrogacy campaign.
'Mob of criminals' stole up to US$100K worth of merchandise at Los Angeles mall, police say
A 'mob of criminals' stole up to US$100,000 worth of merchandise from the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
English-speaking Canadians split on changing 'O Canada' lyrics to 'Our home on native land': survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. has revealed that English-speaking Canadians are divided over further “O Canada” revisions.
Economists expect rise in inflation as price-growth fight enters new phase
Forecasters anticipate this week's consumer price index report to show inflation rose last month, signalling a reversal in progress after a year of steady declines in inflation.
Miss Universe cuts ties with Indonesian organizer as sexual harassment allegations swirl
The Miss Universe Organization has cut its ties with its Indonesian franchisee and will cancel an upcoming pageant in Malaysia after contestants complained to police, accusing local organizers of sexual harassment.
Montreal
-
Teenage boy, 16, killed in crash on Montreal's Ile-Bizard
A 16-year-old was killed after crashing during the night on Île-Bizard in Montréal.
-
Montreal Pride Parade will kick off on Sunday afternoon
A year after a last-minute cancellation that caused a stir, the Pride Parade will take place on Sunday afternoon in downtown Montreal. Thousands of marchers are expected, as are a number of political figures.
-
Montreal urban fish farmers say their Arctic char cuts greenhouse gases and waste
The Opercule urban fish ram is the creation of David Dupaul-Chicoine and Nicolas Paquin, who met each other when they were studying aquaculture in college on Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula. What began as an experiment raising fish in Dupaul-Chicoine's garage has turned into a commercial operation that they expect will soon produce between 25 and 30 tonnes of Arctic char per year.
London
-
Col. Chris Hadfield draws hundreds to Sarnia, Ont. Airport for Aviation Rally
Chris Hadfield spent the day signing books and meeting fans as part of the Sarnia Ontario Aviation Rally Fly-in.
-
One person has died, child expected to recover after being pulled from Lake Huron
Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, South Bruce OPP were called for an unresponsive person in Lake Huron.
-
Fundraiser transforms heartache into action
Kicks for Strength is holding its first annual fundraising charity soccer event on August 27
Kitchener
-
Police arrest man following break-in and assault in Kitchener neighbourhood
Wilderness Drive in Kitchener is quiet Saturday following a disturbing incident that happened shortly after midnight.
-
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
-
One person has died, child expected to recover after being pulled from Lake Huron
Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, South Bruce OPP were called for an unresponsive person in Lake Huron.
Northern Ontario
-
Search and rescue operations underway for missing canoer in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police along with Canadian military personnel and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are searching for a missing canoer after their canoe capsized Friday evening.
-
Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.
-
Victims in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide identified
On Tuesday residents of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks, Saturday Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the victims’ identities.
Ottawa
-
A look inside the most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the 10 most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa.
-
Business owners left with hefty clean up bills following Thursday's flash flooding
The expensive and lengthy clean up continues after heavy rain triggered flash flooding in several parts of Ottawa. Roads turned into rivers and parking lots looked like small lakes on Thursday, after between 38 and 100 mm of rain fell on the capital.
-
Cyclists ride to defend active parkways as data shows cycling/pedestrian traffic on Queen Elizabeth Driveway
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the data available from the National Capital Commission and the city of Ottawa on the number of people using the Queen Elizabeth Driveway for active transportation this summer.
Windsor
-
$25,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Tecumseh home
Around 10:22 p.m., officers responded to a call at Lesperance Road where the learned a person approached a home and knocked on the front door.
-
Leamington Pride crosswalk damaged
According to OPP, officers were on general patrol when they noticed mischief at Erie Street south in the town.
-
Windsor-Essex BJJ students train with UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie
For many students of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, their first glimpse of the martial art was in 1993 when 26-year-old Royce Gracie submitted three opponents in one night to become the inaugural UFC Tournament Champion. Thirty years later, the pioneer of mixed martial arts is continuing to share his knowledge with some of those same students who grew up watching his fights.
Barrie
-
Severe weather postpones performances at Boots and Hearts Music Festival
A severe weather system that moved through parts of central Ontario brought performances to a standstill on Saturday on day three of the Boots and Hearts Music Festival.
-
One person hospitalized after rollover near Wasaga Beach
One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle rollover northeast of Wasaga Beach
-
Arrest made in armed bank robbery in Orillia
A Quebec man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a bank in Orillia.
Atlantic
-
High diesel prices impacting costs across the Maritimes
The price for diesel was the highest on Prince Edward Island Friday morning and also over two in New Brunswick, but that rise for gas and diesel will come with additional costs.
-
Tantallon subdivision celebrates front line workers more than two months after wildfire
The Westwood Subdivision’s Westwood Hills Association organized a community appreciation event for first responders at Westwood Greenspace in Hammonds Plains.
-
Politicians take allyship, inclusion seminar before marching in Saint John Pride parade
Politicians who marched in Saturday afternoon’s Saint John Pride parade attended a seminar on allyship and inclusion beforehand.
Calgary
-
Calgarian among those rebuilding after Hawaiian wildfire destroys his hometown
As the death toll in Maui rises, one Calgarian is trying to help in any way he can.
-
'The saving grace for agriculture': Farmers look to irrigation amid climate woes
Sean Stanford's wheat farm just south of Lethbridge, Alta. falls within the far left corner of Palliser's Triangle — an expanse of prairie grassland encompassing much of southeast Alberta, a swath of southern Saskatchewan, and the southwest corner of Manitoba.
-
Man killed in shooting in parking lot at Market Mall in Calgary
A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of Market Mall in Calgary Saturday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba restaurant industry running low on liquor as strike stretches on
The food and beverage industry is having to go the extra mile to secure liquor, but the cost to do it is running up a tab.
-
Police close McGillivray after fatal motorcycle crash
Winnipeg police have confirmed the death of a motorcycle rider after a crash on McGillivray Boulevard Friday night.
-
'Bring science to the street': Soapbox Science encourages gender diversity in STEM fields
A group of Winnipeg scientists got up on their soapboxes at The Forks Saturday, encouraging young women and non-binary people to pursue a career in STEM.
Vancouver
-
$2,000 for half a labradoodle: Dog-breeding contract dispute resolved by B.C. tribunal
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ordered a man to pay more than $2,000 – representing half the value of one puppy – to resolve a dispute over a dog-breeding contract.
-
Vancouver grandmother can't find accessible housing, resorts to sleeping in abandoned home
A Vancouver woman wants to be spending time with her grandchildren as the summer months wind down. Instead, Leona, who asked CTV News not to use her last name, has spent the last few weeks homeless, finding refuge in an abandoned home in the city.
-
Businesses want commitment on when Highway 1 expansion will be complete
The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce is urging the B.C. government to commit to expanding the highway all the way to Chilliwack, by a certain date.
Edmonton
-
'The saving grace for agriculture': Farmers look to irrigation amid climate woes
Sean Stanford's wheat farm just south of Lethbridge, Alta. falls within the far left corner of Palliser's Triangle — an expanse of prairie grassland encompassing much of southeast Alberta, a swath of southern Saskatchewan, and the southwest corner of Manitoba.
-
Witnesses describe hearing gunshots moments before death of man in Edmonton park
Police are investigating after the death of a man in a central Edmonton playground on Friday.
-
Tactical unit called to area near Mill Woods school, report of gun unfounded: police
The Edmonton Police Service tactical unit responded to an area near an Edmonton school on Saturday after a report of a male with a gun.