Gaps in Toronto police policies have contributed to systemic anti-Black racism: OHRC report
“Significant” gaps in the Toronto Police Service’s policies, procedures, training, and accountability mechanisms have contributed to systemic racial discrimination and mistrust of police among members of the Black community, a new report by the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) found.
In the third and final report in its inquiry into anti-Black racism by the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the OHRC made more than 100 recommendations to address anti-Black racism within the police service, changes that must be “legally enforceable.”
Evidence gathered by the OHRC on TPS charges, arrests, use of force, and street checks confirm that Black people are “significantly overrepresented across the spectrum of policing interactions,” the report, which was released Thursday, states.
The report pointed to gaps in policies and procedures related to police stops and searches, charges and arrests, use of force, anti-racism initiatives and training, as well as monitoring and accountability.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
It notes that the police service’s policies do not “adequately guide officer discretion to stop and search people” and do not offer enough guidance to officers on whether to lay charges, arrest, or use alternatives. The police service has also not yet developed a distinct policy or procedure on racial profiling, the report states.
“This report is the first of its kind. It combines quantitative analysis of hard data with the experiences of Black people, chronicling the extensive and long-standing harm suffered by Black communities as a result of discriminatory policing over many decades,” the authors of the report wrote.
“The impacts of such harm at a societal level are incalculable. The evidence of systemic racial discrimination and anti-Black racism cannot be ignored.”
Recommendations identified in the report include destroying historical street check data, expanding circumstances where officers should not use deadly force or shoot, as well as expanding the collection, analysis, and reporting of race-based data. Officers should also be given more guidance on discretion to use informal warnings, cautions, or diversion programs.
The commission first launched its inquiry in 2017 and has since released two interim reports, one in 2018 and another in 2020. The final report was initially set to be released two years ago but the commission said pandemic-related issues contributed to the delay in releasing it.
The report states that in recent years, TPS and the Toronto Police Services Board (TPSB) have taken steps that represent “genuine progress,” including an apology in 2022 from Toronto Police Chief James Ramer.
At that time, Ramer acknowledged that members of the Black community in Toronto are “disproportionately over-policed,” a fact that TPS data confirms. He also recognized that the police service “has not done enough” to ensure that every individual in Toronto “receives fair and unbiased policing.”
The report notes that this apology came following “sustained pressure from the Black communities” along with “a social movement demanding change.”
“To ensure real change, the TPS and TPSB must commit to specific, systemic, and concrete actions that are legally enforceable,” the report read.
“The decades of reports and calls for action from Black communities show that if the TPSB and TPS are committed to change, they must legally bind themselves to that change.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario unveils plans for beer and wine in corner stores
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
House Speaker Greg Fergus avoids majority resignation call, asked to pay a fine, apologize again
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus appears poised to hold on to the speakership despite the controversy over his 'inappropriate' personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as MPs have passed a report calling on him to pay a fine and apologize again, rather than resign.
Liberal MPs ask universities if calling for genocide of Jews violates school codes
Five Liberal members of Parliament are asking 25 Canadian university presidents to say whether calling for a genocide against Jewish people or the elimination of Israel violates their school policies.
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees.
European Union agrees to open membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova
The European Union decided Thursday to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, a stunning reversal for a country at war that had struggled to find the necessary backing for its membership aspirations and long faced opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Tim Hortons, Telus reinstate support for Hockey Canada following scandal
Two sponsors who previously pulled support for Hockey Canada, when it was embroiled in scandal last year, say they are backing the organization once more.
BREAKING Ontario unveils plans for beer and wine in corner stores
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh, wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu welcome second baby girl
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife, Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, are the proud parents of their second baby girl. Party officials say the baby is healthy and doing well, as is her mother.
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
Montreal
-
Out-of-province students will now have to pay $12K to study in Quebec
The Quebec government has officially revealed how much out-of-province students will have to pay if they want to study in the province.
-
Explaining Quebec's new French requirement for out-of-province university students
Not only is Quebec hiking annual tuition for out-of-province students at McGill and Concordia universities to $12,000, the government will also require that 80 per cent of them graduate with an intermediate knowledge of spoken French.
-
3 Montreal MPs sign letter to Canadian university presidents calling to protect Jewish students
Five federal politicians, including three from Montreal, sent a letter to the presidents of every major Canadian university asking them to better protect Jewish students against harassment amid protests and demonstrations related to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
London
-
Job cuts at Middlesex-London Health Unit
Despite increased funding from the province and municipalities, the organization is facing a budget shortfall of 2.6 to 2.8 million dollars in 2024.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario unveils plans for beer and wine in corner stores
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
-
Charting systems coming back online after cyberattack at five southwestern Ontario hospitals
Charting systems are back online and core clinical systems are next, according to a joint news release from five southwestern Ontario hospitals.
Kitchener
-
'Suspicious' fire at abandoned Guelph home under investigation
No one was hurt in the fire and the house was empty when crews arrived. But police say there is evidence people may have been inside.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario unveils plans for beer and wine in corner stores
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
-
Waterloo Region residents will see a 6.9% tax increase next year
The Region of Waterloo approved its 2024 budget at Wednesday night’s council meeting. Despite an earlier motion, council decided against a $1.5 million cut to police services.
Northern Ontario
-
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
-
Crash closes Hwy. 11 between Hearst, Cochrane
Highway 11 is closed in the Fauquier area between Cochrane and Hearst, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
-
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police services board chair Dr. Gail Beck resigns
Chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board Dr. Gail Beck resigned from her role on Thursday.
-
Winterlude set to return in 2024 after three years of disruptions
The 46th edition of the Winterlude festival is set to return to the capital region from Feb. 2 to Feb. 19, 2024.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario unveils plans for beer and wine in corner stores
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
Windsor
-
'We’ve become more like family': snowstorm 2022 reunion at Chatham Walmart
Stranded customers reunite with the employees who cared for them after a state of emergency was declared.
-
Video shows tool theft from east Windsor construction site
Windsor police are asking the public for help identifying two men wanted for stealing tools from a construction site in east Windsor.
-
Charting systems coming back online after cyberattack at five southwestern Ontario hospitals
Charting systems are back online and core clinical systems are next, according to a joint news release from five southwestern Ontario hospitals.
Barrie
-
CTV News Barrie will be live at Park Place for annual Toy Mountain drive-thru drop-off
The CTV News Barrie team will be live at Barrie's Park Place this evening from 5:30 to 7:00 pm for our annual Toy Mountain drive-thru drop-off.
-
Food Banks across the region face their most desperate year of need ever
A community breakfast program in Barrie that operates out of several local churches was open again Wednesday.
-
Local company and motorcycle club are coming together to host toy drive
Volunteers from a local company and a motorcycle club are coming together this holiday season for a first-ever province-wide toy drive.
Atlantic
-
Police release new photo of missing Cape Breton man
Police in Cape Breton have released new photos of a man reported missing earlier this week.
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees.
-
N.B. COVID-19 efforts 'above and beyond,' but decisions lacked evidence: auditor
New Brunswick's auditor general has identified 33 recommendations that the Health Department made at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic without showing evidence to substantiate the decisions.
Calgary
-
Southern Alberta mother and former partner charged with sexual abuse of child
A southern Alberta mother is facing child pornography charges in connection with her own child.
-
Calgary Humane Society charges dog trainer over incident caught on video
The Calgary Humane Society has charged a local dog trainer in connection with an incident last year, alleging a dog was being mistreated.
-
Teen boys arrested after string of violent robberies at Calgary cannabis stores
A week after a public appeal to help identify suspects in a string robberies at cannabis stores in Calgary, police say several teenage boys have been taken into custody.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' to shut down
After more than 100 years, Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' candy brand is set to shut down in the New Year.
-
Police looking for man in connection with death on St. Vital Bridge
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who may have information about a death on the St. Vital Bridge earlier this month.
-
Mandate to expand liquor retail in Manitoba raises concern with beer vendor
Manitobans could have more places to pick up a cold one in the near future and not all are toasting to the news.
Vancouver
-
3 Amazon drivers arrested for allegedly stealing, selling packages online: Burnaby RCMP
Police in Metro Vancouver have arrested two more Amazon delivery drivers suspected of stealing packages and selling the items online. The recent arrests bring the number of Amazon drivers facing potential theft charges at the company's Burnaby warehouse to three.
-
B.C. to take action on drivers hitting overpasses
The province is looking to crack down on oversized vehicles hitting overpasses in B.C.
-
Do you recognize this man? Coquitlam RCMP seek donation theft suspect
Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for a suspect who they say stole a Salvation Army kettle donation stand earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
Pharmacy worker who stole cocaine suspended for 18 months
An Edmonton pharmacy technician has been suspended for stealing cocaine from his workplace four times for personal use.
-
Streaking Oilers chase franchise history vs. Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers will try to equal a franchise record when they seek their ninth straight victory Thursday in a matchup with the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning.
-
'Blindsided': Owners of evacuated Edmonton condo receive bills for up to $12K
Residents of a north Edmonton condo building that was evacuated earlier this year due to structural concerns say they've received bills for thousands of dollars after a special assessment was done on the building.