TORONTO -- Here is a list of school bus cancellations in the GTA for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020:

Buses that are cancelled:

Durham Student Transportation Services: School buses have been cancelled for zones 1, 2, and 3 today. Buses will run in Zone 4 with some possible delays. All schools remain open.

Peel District School Board: Only Caledon buses are cancelled today due to inclement weather. All other buses are running and schools remain open.

Simcoe County Student Transportation: All school buses in Simcoe County are cancelled today. Schools remain open.

York Region District School Board: All school buses cancelled today.

York Catholic District School Board: All school buses cancelled today.

Buses that are operating normally:

Toronto Catholic District School Board: School buses are running and all schools are open today. Delays are possible on some bus routes.

Halton Catholic District School Board: All schools are open and all buses are running.

Halton District School Board: All buses are running normally.

Toronto District School Board: All school buses are running today but delays are possible due to road conditions.