Full list of school bus cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
TORONTO -- Here is a list of school bus cancellations in the GTA for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020:
Buses that are cancelled:
Durham Student Transportation Services: School buses have been cancelled for zones 1, 2, and 3 today. Buses will run in Zone 4 with some possible delays. All schools remain open.
Peel District School Board: Only Caledon buses are cancelled today due to inclement weather. All other buses are running and schools remain open.
Simcoe County Student Transportation: All school buses in Simcoe County are cancelled today. Schools remain open.
York Region District School Board: All school buses cancelled today.
York Catholic District School Board: All school buses cancelled today.
Buses that are operating normally:
Toronto Catholic District School Board: School buses are running and all schools are open today. Delays are possible on some bus routes.
Halton Catholic District School Board: All schools are open and all buses are running.
Halton District School Board: All buses are running normally.
Toronto District School Board: All school buses are running today but delays are possible due to road conditions.