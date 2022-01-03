The Ontario government announced more COVID-19 restrictions on Monday due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, saying the province will return to a modified Step 2 of the reopening plan.

Premier Doug Ford announced the new measures during a news conference as hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and case counts increased across the province.

CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of all the new restrictions, which will come into effect on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

GATHERING LIMITS SLASHED

Social gathering limits will be reduced to five people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

Capacity will be limited at organized public events to five people indoors.

Businesses and organizations will need to ensure employees work remotely unless the nature of their work requires them to be on-site.

REDUCED CAPACITY LIMITS

Capacity at indoor weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites and ceremonies will be limited to 50 per cent capacity of a particular room. Outdoor services are limited to the number of people that can maintain two metres of physical distance.Social gatherings associated with these services must adhere to the social gathering limits.

Retail settings, including shopping malls, will be permitted at 50 per cent capacity. For shopping malls, physical distancing will be required in line-ups and food courts will be required to close.

Personal care services will be permitted to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Saunas, steam rooms, and oxygen bars will be closed.

Public libraries limited to 50 per cent capacity.

CLOSURES

Indoor meeting and event spaces are required to close with limited exceptions, but outdoor spaces can remain open with restrictions.

Indoor dining at restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments will no longer be permited. Outdoor dining with restrictions, takeout, drive through and delivery is permitted.

Indoor concert venues, theatres and cinemas will be closed, but rehearsals and recorded performances are permitted with restrictions.

Museums, galleries, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions, amusement parks and waterparks, tour and guide services and fairs, rural exhibitions, and festivals will all close. Outdoor establishments will be permitted to open with restrictions and with spectator occupancy, where applicable, limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Indoor horse racing tracks, car racing tracks and other similar venues will close. Outdoor establishments will be permitted to open with restrictions and with spectator occupancy limited to 50 per cent capacity. Boat tours will be permitted at 50 per cent capacity.

Indoor sport and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms, will be closed, except for athletes training for the Olympics and Paralympics and select professional and elite amateur sport leagues. Outdoor facilities will be permitted to operate but with the number of spectators not to exceed 50 per cent occupancy and other requirements.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

All publicly funded and private schools will move to remote learning starting January 5 until at least January 17, subject to public health trends and operational considerations.

School buildings would be permitted to open for child care operations and to provide in-person instruction for students with special education needs who cannot be accommodated remotely.

SURGERIES