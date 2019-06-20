Full list of changes after Premier Ford shuffles cabinet
CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 11:12AM EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford shuffled his cabinet on Thursday at Queen's Park. Here is a full list of the new positions:
Premier and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs - Doug Ford
Deputy Premier and Minister of Health - Christine Elliott
Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions - Michael Tibollo
Minister of Long-Term Care - Merrilee Fullerton
Minister of Finance - Rod Phillips
Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Chair of Cabinet - Vic Fedeli
Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction - Prabmeet Sarkaria
Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing - Steve Clark
Solicitor General - Sylvia Jones
Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks - Jeff Yurek
Minister of Children, Community and Social Services - Todd Smith
Associate Minister of Children and Women's Issues - Jill Dunlop
Minister of Labour - Monte McNaughton
Attorney General - Doug Downey
Minister of Transportation and Minister of Francophone Affairs - Caroline Mulroney
Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA) - Kinga Surma
Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities - Ross Romano
Minister of Education - Stephen Lecce
President of the Treasury Board - Peter Bethlenfalvy
Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry - John Yakabuski
Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs - Greg Rickford
Associate Minister of Energy - Bill Walker
Minister for Seniors and Accessibility - Raymond Cho
Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs - Ernie Hardeman
Minister of Infrastructure - Laurie Scott
Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport - Lisa MacLeod
Minister of Government and Consumer Services - Lisa Thompson
Government House Leader - Paul Calandra