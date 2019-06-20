

CTV News Toronto





Ontario Premier Doug Ford shuffled his cabinet on Thursday at Queen's Park. Here is a full list of the new positions:

Premier and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs - Doug Ford

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health - Christine Elliott

Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions - Michael Tibollo

Minister of Long-Term Care - Merrilee Fullerton

Minister of Finance - Rod Phillips

Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Chair of Cabinet - Vic Fedeli

Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction - Prabmeet Sarkaria

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing - Steve Clark

Solicitor General - Sylvia Jones

Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks - Jeff Yurek

Minister of Children, Community and Social Services - Todd Smith

Associate Minister of Children and Women's Issues - Jill Dunlop

Minister of Labour - Monte McNaughton

Attorney General - Doug Downey

Minister of Transportation and Minister of Francophone Affairs - Caroline Mulroney

Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA) - Kinga Surma

Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities - Ross Romano

Minister of Education - Stephen Lecce

President of the Treasury Board - Peter Bethlenfalvy

Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry - John Yakabuski

Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs - Greg Rickford

Associate Minister of Energy - Bill Walker

Minister for Seniors and Accessibility - Raymond Cho

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs - Ernie Hardeman

Minister of Infrastructure - Laurie Scott

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport - Lisa MacLeod

Minister of Government and Consumer Services - Lisa Thompson

Government House Leader - Paul Calandra