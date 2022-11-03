French public board opts to keep its schools open despite strike on Friday
Despite most school boards in Ontario planning to suspend in-person learning for the day due to a planned walkout by the province’s 55,000 education workers, students at Conseil Scolaire Viamonde are being advised to report to class Friday.
In an email sent late Thursday afternoon, Viamonde’s Director of Education Michel Laverdière advised parents and guardians that schools will be open tomorrow as usual.
The note, written in French, indicated that even with the expected absence of custodians and other support staff, the French public school board in central and southwestern Ontario has determined it is in a position to welcome students to class, at least for the day on Friday.
The board went on to say that it will make a decision over the weekend about what will happen next week as the situation evolves between education workers and the province.
Viamonde said it would update the school community by email.
CP24.com has reached out to the board for further comment, but has yet to hear back.
This decision comes as the Ontario Ministry of Education (MOE) urged school boards to remain open despite a work stoppage.
In a memorandum, obtained by CTV News, the MOE told directors of education and secretary/treasurers of school authorities that its “key priority” is “ensuring students continue their learning uninterrupted for the entirety of the school year.”
“Given the recent announcements by CUPE of their intention to fully withdraw their services in schools on Friday, November 4, 2022, the ministry is asking all school boards to implement contingency plans, where every effort is made to keep schools open for as many children as possible,” the note read.
The ministry said boards must “support students in a speedy transition to remote learning” if the “healthy and safe operation” of schools for students cannot be maintained due to the withdrawal of services by CUPE staff.
“Unless other circumstances exist that require closure, schools must also remain open to staff, who are expected to attend their workplace as usual, and in particular to support synchronous online learning,” the memo said.
“In response to CUPE’s notice of strike, On October 31, 2022, the Ontario government introduced Bill 28, Keeping Students in Class Act, 2022. If passed, this Act will ensure students remain in the classroom learning.”
Late Thursday afternoon, the Ontario government passed legisltion that makes it illegal for CUPE’s education workers to go on strike. It also imposes a four-year contract on education workers.
