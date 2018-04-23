

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Starting today, commuters who park at the Highway 407, Finch West, or Pioneer Village subway stations along the Line 1 subway extension will have to pay to park in the lots.

For the first four months after the stations opened, the TTC offered free parking at the three subway stops, but today regular rates come into effect.

The TTC says the free parking was offered as a “courtesy” to get customers “familiar with the available options.”

The weekday daily rate is $7 from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. and only $2 for those who arrive after 3 p.m.

Parking is free on weekends and statutory holidays.

The cost, the TTC says, is in line with the rates charged at other TTC lots.

The three stations offer more than 2,800 spaces combined.