Four-year-old girl found wandering on tracks near Toronto subway station

A four-year-old girl who went missing from her home Thursday morning was found wandering on train tracks near a Toronto subway station.

Toronto police said around 1:30 a.m. they received a call about a young girl who was missing from her home near Warden Station, located in the Warden and St. Clair avenues area.

Shortly after police arrived to the child's home, they said received a call from the TTC saying a child was found wandering on train tracks just west of Warden Station.

A TTC spokesperson said the child was spotted at track level by the operator of a train travelling towards her.

The operator stopped the train and called transit control to cut the power at the track level, the TTC said.

The TTC said the child was walking along boards over the power rail, which had 600 volts of electricity running through it.

Huge shout out to the #TTC crew on Line 2 who spotted a child walking along the boards over the power rail (with 600 volts running through it) near Warden Stn. around 130am.

Safely retrieved child unharmed and handed over to emergency responders.

Amazing job!! — TTC Media Relations 📰🚌🚋🚈 (@TTCNewsroom) August 11, 2022

Once the power was cut, the train crew retrieved the child and brought her onto the train, the TTC said.

The TTC said the train was out of service at the time of the incident.

The train then reversed back into Warden Station, where the child's mother and police were waiting.

The child sustained no injuries during the incident, police said.

No charges have been laid, but police said safety advice was given to the parents.

The TTC said the tracks are surrounded by fencing in the area and it is unclear how the child was able to gain access.

"Safety is our top concern and on review of CCTV, we can't determine how the child got to track level. We've checked fencing in the area and it appears secure, but we are going back to do a more intensive inspection. This is a concerning, but thankfully, very rare, occurrence," the TTC tweeted Thursday morning.

Police said the child has left the house before in a previous incident, and that the parents added extra locks to their door, but the child was able to open the locks.

Just over two weeks ago, a four-year-old girl in Mississauga was killed after she walked onto train tracks and was struck by a GO train.