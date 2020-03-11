TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have confirmed four more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including three patients in the Greater Toronto Area and one in Ottawa, which brings the provincial total to 41.

On Wednesday morning, officials announced the four new cases on the government’s website ahead of a news conference scheduled to take place at Queen’s Park this afternoon.

The patients include a woman in her 30s, who recently travelled to Egypt. She presented herself to Mackenzie Health Hospital in Richmond Hill and now remains at home in self-isolation. York Public Health is monitoring her situation.

Two of the other patients are a man in his 30s and a woman in her 30s, who both recently travelled to the United States. The man sought care at Toronto Western Hospital and the woman attended Hamilton Health Sciences.

Toronto Public Health is monitoring his situation, while Halton Public Health is monitoring hers. They both remain at their homes in self-isolation.

The woman who sought treatment in Hamilton on March 10 is a doctor at the hospital’s Juravinski Cancer Centre. She was working at the hospital on the afternoon of March 9, seeing patients and interacting with colleagues and staff.

“Proper infection control measures were taken and PPE was worn by staff and physicians who provided the care and testing,” the hospital said in a statement.

“Since becoming aware of this situation, HHS has been working closely with Public Health to determine and implement the most appropriate response.”

The fourth patient confirmed on Wednesday is a man in his 40s, who recently travelled to Austria. He was treated at The Ottawa Hospital before being released to self-isolate at home. He is being monitored by Ottawa Public Health.

Five of the province’s 41 cases of COVID-19 have since recovered, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.