TORONTO -- Breaking news update: Four men have been arrested and a total of 30 charges have been laid against them after an innocent 14-year-old boy was abducted in early March for his step-brother’s alleged involvement in a drug rip off worth more than $4 million.

More details to come. Earlier story follows.

The Chief of the Toronto Police Service is expected to provide an update on the investigation into the abduction of a 14-year-old boy in March.

In the evening hours of March 4, an Amber Alert was issued for a teenage boy after he was forcibly pushed into a Jeep Wrangler in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.

Witnesses told police at the time that they heard a boy screaming “help me, help me” as two men forced him into a waiting vehicle.

The boy’s parents reported him missing to authorities shortly before 5:30 p.m., leading investigators to describe the earlier incident reported by witnesses as a possible abduction.

Officers found the boy safe but “dishevelled” inside an abandoned barn northwest of the city nearly 40 hours after he was last seen.

An uncle later told CTV News Toronto that his nephew had no memory of what had occurred.

“When he woke up he found himself in the barn,” the uncle said. “He was in a construction uniform. They put that on him. He was asleep the whole time. He doesn’t know anything.”

Two days after the incident took place, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said the motive behind it was his step-brother’s alleged involvement in a drug rip off in 2019, worth more than $4 million.

“(This boy) had nothing to do with this whole occurrence other than being a 14-year-old boy that was a victim of being abducted,” Saunders said at the time.

Saunders said he did not have any possible suspect descriptions linked to this case at the time and added that authorities had not yet been able to locate the boy’s step-brother.

“I can tell you that we did not have direct contact with the abductors,” he said. “The older brother had very limited contact with us. We don’t know where he is. We definitely know that he is not in the Greater Toronto Area and we’re uncertain of the fact if he is in the province.”