Former Toronto Raptor Vince Carter headlines 2024 class for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
Vince Carter wowed the basketball world with his high-flying dunks for more than two decades. Chauncey Billups was a clutch guard and Finals MVP for the Detroit Pistons.
Two icons from the 2000s era of basketball are headed to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
The 13-member class inducted Saturday includes former Lakers, Grizzlies and Warriors executive Jerry West, who was already inducted as a player and as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic team. Also in the class: players Seimone Augustus, Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, Dick Barnett and Michele Timms, coaches Charles Smith, Harley Redin and Bo Ryan, broadcaster/coach Doug Collins and owner Herb Simon.
The 2024 class will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, in August.
Carter, 47, was an eight-time All-Star and the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1999 with the Toronto Raptors. He had the longest career in NBA history, playing 22 seasons for the Raptors, Nets, Mavericks, Grizzlies, Hawks, Magic, Kings and Suns, and finished with 25,728 career points, good for 21st in league history.
He played in college at North Carolina under coach Dean Smith.
The 6-foot-6 guard's longevity in the game was legendary and he was a useful player deep into his 40s, hanging with players less than half his age. He averaged five points over 60 games at age 43 with the Hawks in his final season.
Billups, 47, was a five-time All-Star and won an NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004. He was also the MVP of the Finals that season and is now the coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.
Billups was the third overall pick in the 1997 draft by the Boston Celtics, but his pro career was a little slow to develop. He eventually found a home in Detroit, making his first All-Star team in his ninth season.
Part of a balanced Pistons team that included Richard Hamilton, Rasheed Wallace, Tayshaun Prince and Ben Wallace, Billups averaged 21 points and 5.2 assists per game in the 2004 Finals. They beat the Lakers in five games for the title.
The 85-year-old West was inducted as a contributor. The 14-time All-Star was inducted as a player in 1980. He spent more than 20 years as an executive for the Los Angeles Lakers — helping the franchise win eight championships over a span from 1980 to 2002 — and was also the general manager for the Memphis Grizzlies and an executive with the Golden State Warriors.
Augustus, 39, was a four-time WNBA champion with the Minnesota Lynx. The 6-foot-0 guard played in college at LSU, helping the program to three Final Fours. She's 13th in WNBA history with 6,005 career points.
Hydro explosion leaves Toronto Utility workers injured, customers without power
Toronto fire responded to a flashover explosion in a hydro vault early Saturday morning that sent two workers to hospital and has left up to 500 customers in the area without power.
The world's oldest man says the secret to his longevity is luck, plus regular fish and chips
The world's oldest man says the secret to his long life is luck, moderation — and fish and chips every Friday.
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
Star Trek superfan turns his home into a Trekkie’s dream
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained twice at demonstration in The Hague
Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained twice by police at a demonstration in The Hague, the Netherlands, for several hours on Saturday.
P&G recalls 8.2 million bags of Tide, Gain and other laundry detergents
Procter & Gamble is recalling more than eight million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect in the products' child-resistant packaging.
Interested in starting a garden? Here are some tips for beginners
Now that spring is here, some people may be thinking about starting a garden but don’t know where to start.
Police in Arkansas shoot man who barricaded himself at a shopping mall
Police in central Arkansas shot a man after he fired at officers from inside a business at a shopping mall Saturday morning.
Former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Ortis granted bail pending appeal
Former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Ortis — who was sentenced to 14 years in jail after leaking national secrets — has been granted bail pending appeal, CTV News has confirmed.
School in St. Jerome, Que. forced to toss thousands of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses
A school in Saint-Jerome, Que. was forced to toss out thousands of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses that were purchased on Amazon.
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue grocery store to close on April 20
The Ami Marche grocery store in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue will close after its owners were unable to find a solution to the economic straights of the West Island store.
Montreal tenant holds out while developer eyes demolition
The City of Montreal has granted a demolition permit to a developer that wants to tear down and build a new residential tower, but the existing building still has someone living in it who refuses to leave.
Off-duty Ottawa police officer facing impaired driving charges following 2-vehicle collision
The Ottawa Police Service says one of its officers has been placed on administrative duties after getting involved in a two-vehicle collision while off-duty on March 17.
-
Timmins police investigating sudden death in the north end
Timmins police are investigating a sudden death in the city’s north this week.
EXCLUSIVE Canadian pilot who exposed Dominican Republic drug trafficking operation suing federal government, Pivot Airlines
A Canadian airline pilot who was detained in the Dominican Republic after he and his crew discovered more than 200 kilos of cocaine on board a flight to Toronto is seeking $16 million from the federal government and his former employer, Pivot Airlines.
Sudbury police arrest man for recent sexual assault in city’s Donovan community
Greater Sudbury Police Services says it has arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to the April 1 incident where a person was reportedly sexually assaulted.
Ont. paramedic killed in Swiss avalanche
A Perth County paramedic who died suddenly on vacation in Switzerland is being remembered by her colleagues as a bright, caring person.
One person killed in Brant county collision
One person has died after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Brant county.
Five more suspected drug poisoning deaths in Waterloo Region
An advocacy group has extended a community drug alert after five more suspected drug poisoning deaths in Waterloo Region.
Still need a pair of glasses for Monday’s solar eclipse? CTV News London has got you covered
With Monday’s total solar eclipse set to bathe the region in darkness during the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle, many people still find themselves scrambling to find a pair of eclipse glasses. But if you need still a pair of glasses, we’ve got you covered.
No criminal charges to be laid after LPS cruiser collides with cyclist in central London, Ont.
No criminal charges will be laid after a cyclist was injured after being struck by a London police cruiser near the city’s core last December, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said on Friday.
Woman robbed of prescription opioid meds at knifepoint, Sarnia police searching for suspect
Sarnia police are looking to identify a suspect after a woman was robbed of her prescription opioid medication at knifepoint earlier this week.
Warm, sunny weekend in store for Windsor, Ont.
From sunny skies to double digit temperatures, this weekend’s forecast doesn’t get any better for early spring.
Windsor, Ont. man wins $100K with instant lotto game
A Windsor man has 100,000 reasons to smile after winning big with an instant lotto game.
Barrie Colts force a game six with shutout win against Oshawa
The Barrie Colts kept their playoff hopes alive Friday night after shutting out the Oshawa Generals.
Spring Tonic Maple Syrup Festival returns to Tiffin Conservation Area
The annual Spring Tonic Maple Syrup Festival returned to the Tiffin Conservation Area on Saturday.
OPP officer who saw jailhouse assault video comes forward, pushes for change
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer is coming forward to share how he stumbled across a video of a troubling jailhouse assault, setting into motion a chain of events that would eventually result in a conviction but would also prove devastating to his mental health.
21-year-old facing charges after robbery at Winnipeg outlet mall
A 21-year-old man is facing several charges following a robbery at Outlet Collection Winnipeg on Friday.
'A problem for life': Students and staff react to University of Winnipeg cyberattack
Those impacted by the cyberattack that hit the University of Winnipeg last month say they are worried about the possibility of their personal data falling into the wrong hands.
'Only seemed right': Andrew Harris retiring as Winnipeg Blue Bomber
Hometown hero and four-time Grey Cup Champion Andrew Harris is retiring.
Weekend of N.B. eclipse events lead into Monday’s big spectacle
A weekend of eclipse-related events across New Brunswick will lead into Monday’s big spectacle.
'Women are getting paid and they're playing their favourite sport': recent women’s sports shattering viewing records
March Madness comes to a close this weekend, and this year on the women’s side, it’s been a ratings blockbuster.
Star Trek superfan turns his home into a Trekkie’s dream
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
Lego takes over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash near Edmonton International Airport Friday
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Friday night near the Edmonton International Airport.
'We deserve the truth': 16-year-old's family learning about his final day during manslaughter trial
It's been an emotional week for the family of a 16-year-old boy as they listened to details about an attack that led to his death.
Federal minister says nuclear power is key part of renewable energy expansion
The federal minister responsible for innovation and industry says Canada could be at risk of losing out on attracting green industries if it doesn't consider all options for renewable electricity, which he says include nuclear power.
Hockey players aim to set Guiness record in Chestermere
Hockey players are on ice in Chestermere, playing a game that started Friday afternoon.
Calgary bridge into downtown shuts down for maintenance
The 4th Avenue flyover is closed for the weekend.
School stories, art, teach kids about organ donation for Humboldt Broncos' Green Shirt Day
When Sandra LaRose's 16-year-old daughter decided she wanted her organs donated, she encouraged her mom and step-dad to do the same and put red and white stickers on their Saskatchewan health cards.
Interested in starting a garden? Here are some tips for beginners
Now that spring is here, some people may be thinking about starting a garden but don’t know where to start.
Regina's REAL required to pay feds $8M after CRA audit of pandemic relief program
A City of Regina memo posted on social media shows that Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will be required to pay the federal government $8 million in wage subsidies stemming from a 2020 pandemic relief program it applied for.
Sask. students gain online access to high school transcripts
Starting this summer, high school and Adult 12 students in Saskatchewan will have access to their transcripts online.
Saskatoon explores moving Via Rail line to enhance connectivity
Canada's largest passenger train service and a crown corporation, Via Rail, connects the nation's major cities and is at the centre of a new proposal in Saskatoon.
Sask. students gain online access to high school transcripts
Starting this summer, high school and Adult 12 students in Saskatchewan will have access to their transcripts online.
50 charges for Sask. trio in gun, drug case
Three people from North Battleford are facing a combined 50 charges after weapons and drugs were seized.
Woman stabs taxi driver with needle, steals cab: Mission RCMP
Mounties in Mission say a woman assaulted a taxi driver and stole his vehicle on Friday night, and are asking for witnesses to come forward.
Vehicle plunges into Fraser River, driver's whereabouts unknown
Crews were able to locate a vehicle that somehow ended up in the Fraser River overnight Saturday, but the fate of its driver is currently unknown.
On-reserve child poverty more than double B.C.'s average, according to data
In late February the First Call Child and Youth Advocacy Society released their annual Poverty Report Card, announcing that in 2021, 14 per cent of children were living in poverty - while on reserves this is more than double the provincial rate.
How A.I. and underwater microphones are protecting whales in B.C.
On a two-kilometre stretch of Boundary Pass near Saturna Island, underwater microphones known as hydrophones are used to capture whales in action. It’s a practice that’s been in place for years, but newly implemented technology is helping give mariners a heads up when a whale could be in their path.
On-reserve child poverty more than double B.C.'s average, according to data
In late February the First Call Child and Youth Advocacy Society released their annual Poverty Report Card, announcing that in 2021, 14 per cent of children were living in poverty - while on reserves this is more than double the provincial rate.
Missing B.C. baby found safe, Amber Alert called off
Authorities have deactivated an Amber Alert issued for a baby who was allegedly abducted from B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week.