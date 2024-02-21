Former Ont. nuclear plant worker charged in leak of 'safeguarded' information

A former employee of the Ontario Power Generation (OPG) has been arrested and charged after allegedly leaking “safeguarded” information to a foreign entity or terrorist group.

On Wednesday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that Ontario resident James Mousaly had been charged with one count of communicating safeguarded information under the Security of Information Act.

Police allege Mousaly acted with intent to put critical infrastructure at risk.

While no further details on the breach were provided, the RCMP said there is no known risk to the public or environment.

Upon identifying the breach, police removed Mousaly's access to OPG information and worked to mitigate any further risk, they said. The investigation remains ongoing and the charge has not been tested in court.

When reached for comment, OPG, where Mousaly was employed as recently as 2022, said it implemented measures to mitigate and manage any unauthorized disclosure “immediately upon identifying an information breach.”

It also added that public safety and station integrity had not been compromised.

Mousaly is scheduled to make his first appearance at the Oshawa Superior Court of Justice on Feb. 27.

He is in custody pending a bail hearing, the contents of which will be shielded by a publication ban.