TORONTO -- A former Brampton police officer is facing charges in connection with allegations “of a sexual nature” that occurred about 50 years ago.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit—an agency that investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, injury or allegations of sexual assault— said that a civilian brought forward the allegations in November of last year.

The alleged incidents occurred in Brampton between 1967 and 1972 and involved a male youth and a member of the former Brampton Police Force. The Brampton Police Force amalgamated with the Peel Regional Police in 1974.

The officer has since resigned from the service.

No further details have been released about the allegations, but the SIU did say that the claims “were of a sexual nature.”

As a result of the investigation, Frank Kohler has been charged with two counts of indecent assault and two counts of gross indecency. He is expected to appear in court on Oct. 6.

“The matter is now properly before the courts,” the SIU said in a news release issued on Wednesday. “In consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will make no further comment pertaining to this investigation.”