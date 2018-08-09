

The Canadian Press





The Ministry of Natural Resources says a massive forest fire that's raged for days in northeastern Ontario is one step closer to being brought under control.

Fire Information Officer Shayne McCool says the blaze known as "Parry Sound 33" is now considered "held," meaning it is expected to stay within control boundaries put in place by fire crews.

Firefighters have been battling the fire from the air and ground for three weeks.

The ministry currently estimates the size of the fire at more than 110 square kilometres.

Evacuation orders for the Municipality of Killarney, the Municipality of French River and other surrounding areas remain in effect.

McCool says firefighters are currently dealing with 49 active forest fires across northeastern Ontario, including 16 that are not under control.

The ministry's scale for classifying forest fires contains four levels: not under control, held, under control and out.

The Ontario government announced on Wednesday that it was adding $100 million to funds available to fight forest fires in the province. That investment is on top of base funding of almost $70 million to battle the blazes.