Ford's promise to fire Hydro One CEO shows he has no plan, Wynne says
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne smiles during a CAMH mental health funding announcement in Toronto on Wednesday March 21, 2018. Wynne says people aged 65 or older will no longer have to pay a deductible or co-payment for more than 44-hundred prescription drugs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 1:04PM EDT
OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Premier Kathleen Wynne says Doug Ford's promise to fire the CEO of Hydro One if elected this spring shows he has no plan to lead the province.
Wynne's comments come a day after Ford said his first act as premier would be to fire CEO Mayo Schmidt and board of directors of the partially privatized utility.
The newly minted Progressive Conservative leader said he would dump Schmidt because he presided over the dramatic increase of rates and earned a $6.2 million salary.
Wynne says everyone in the province should be worried if Ford's plan is an example of his approach to government policy, calling it "bluster" put forward in place of a plan.
She says voters don't know Ford's priorities yet because he has not released a platform.
Ontario's election is set for June 7.