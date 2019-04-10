The much-anticipated downtown relief line will be doubled in size and given a new name, the Progressive Conservative government announced today as part of a spanning $28.5 billion transit plan.

Premier Doug Ford took the wraps off his transit plan in Etobicoke, unveiling a strategy to build four new transit lines, of which the province will pay $11.2-billion.

Dubbed the Ontario Line, the 15 kilometre relief line is expected to carry 400,000 passengers daily and won’t require an additional transfer fare, government officials say. The line will stretch from the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place and will be built by 2027.

Officials say the standalone line would intersect with the TTC’s Line 1 and 2 and could use driverless trains and lighter vehicles. The exact number of stations – which the province expects will be privately built – has not been finalized.

Ford’s transit re-design will once again change the plan for the Scarborough Subway extension, with the provincial government promising to return to the original plan previously envisioned by the Premier’s late brother and former Toronto Mayor, Rob Ford.

The three-stop subway is expected to cost $5.5 billion and will add the Lawrence East Station and McCowan Station stops back into the plans. Both stops were abandoned by the city due to cost overruns.

The province promises to deliver the project before 2030.

Here is a breakdown of the transit projects to be built in the GTA:

Ontario Line

From Ontario Science Centre, south to Queen St., west to Osgoode and south to Ontario Place.

Cost: $10.9-Billion

Timeline: 2027

Yonge North Subway Extension

North from Finch Station to Richmond Hill station

Cost: $5.6-Billion

Timeline: estimated completion date of 2029-2030

Scarborough Subway Extension

Three-stops subway including Lawrence East, Scarborough Town centre and McCowan station

Cost: $5.5-Billion

Timeline: Before 2030

Eglinton Crosstown West Extension

Underground LRT going to Pearson Airport

Cost: $4.7-Billion

Timeline: Delivered before 2031

While the province has budgeted $28.5 billion for the projects, the Ford government will look to the federal government as well as several municipalities, including Toronto, for $17.3 billion.

The government is also hoping to use $4.2 billion from the federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and another $2.25 billion from the Green Infrastructure Stream to help foot the final bill.

The PC government will also lean on the private sector to build new stations in exchange for the air rights above the stations.

New legislation is due to be introduced in the weeks which will detail the responsibility for the planning, design and delivery of the new subway lines.