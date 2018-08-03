

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The Ontario PC government is working to have one dollar beer on sale in The Beer Store in time for Labour Day, a source tells CTV News Toronto.

Premier Doug Ford promised during the campaign to lower the minimum price of a bottle or can of beer to $1 plus deposit, enticing brewers to offer beer for less than the existing price floor set by the Liberals of $1.45 per beer.

The source from the Premier's office tells CTV News Toronto Ford will announce the move sometime on Tuesday.

The PCs plan to lower the price floor to one dollar but will not reduce the amount of tax paid by consumers on each beer.

Buck-a-beer was last available in Ontario in 2008, with the PCs making its return a promise during several general election campaigns since.