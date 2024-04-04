TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ford Motor delays production of electric vehicles at Oakville plant until 2027

    A line worker works on a car at Ford Motor plant in Oakville, Ont., on Friday, January 4, 2013.&nbsp;Ford Motor Co. says it will invest $1.8 billion in its Oakville Assembly Complex to turn it into an electric vehicle production hub. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young A line worker works on a car at Ford Motor plant in Oakville, Ont., on Friday, January 4, 2013.&nbsp;Ford Motor Co. says it will invest $1.8 billion in its Oakville Assembly Complex to turn it into an electric vehicle production hub. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
    Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., to 2027.

    The U.S. automaker had planned to start production in 2025 at the Canadian plant which employs 2,700 workers.

    Ford announced plans last year to spend $1.8 billion to transform its Oakville assembly plant into a hub for electric vehicle manufacturing including vehicle and battery pack assembly.

    It says work to overhaul of plant will begin in the second quarter of this year as planned, but the launch of the new three-row electric vehicles to be produced at the factory won't happen until 2027.

    Ford spokesman Said Deep says some employees will remain on site during the plant transformation but there will be layoffs.

    The company says it will work with Unifor, which represents workers at the plant, to mitigate the impact the delay will have on its workforce.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

