TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford is temporarily lifting COVID-19 restrictions to allow a grieving community in London, Ont. to gather at a vigil this evening, following what the premier called a “terrorist attack” on a Muslim family Sunday night.

The local Ministry of Health supported the premier’s proposal on Tuesday for a special regulation change that will allow for a large outdoor religious gathering in London, Ont. There will be no capacity limits, as long as attendees can stand 2-metres apart.

Currently, outdoor gatherings are capped at 10 people. This will be a special exception.

“We stand behind you. We support you will stand shoulder to shoulder, because this can never ever happen again in our great province, in our great country,” Ford said in a short statement to the media.

Ford will be attending a vigil at the London Muslim Mosque parking lot at 7p.m. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also be in attendance.

The event will be socially distanced.

Police have charged Nathaniel Veltman, 20, of London, with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after allegedly hitting five pedestrians because of their Islamic faith, killing four members of the same family. During a news conference Monday, London police confirmed there was evidence that the incident was hate-motivated.

A grandmother, husband, wife and their teenage daughter were killed. A nine-year-old boy is recovering in hospital from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The province announced that all government events will be cancelled on Tuesday to give the family and community space to grieve.

Mayor John Tory said prior to the “barbaric act” on Sunday, he happened to be with leaders of Toronto's Muslim community to discuss Islamophobia and increasing acts of hate.

The Toronto Sign will be dimmed tonight to mourn the London family – three generations of one family – targeted and murdered because of their Islamic faith and to stand in solidarity with our Muslim community. pic.twitter.com/S4lgXUK4B3 — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 7, 2021

“The mass shooting in Quebec City, the stabbing here at the IMO, this tragedy in London and many other less high profile incidents tell us that we have much to do, to live up to our values which tell us to embrace each other, not to stigmatize and never to hate,” Tory said Tuesday morning.

Toronto Police said, over the last year, the city has seen a 50 per cent increase in hate crimes, in response to global events. In a statement, police said they will investigate every alleged hate crime and lay charges when warranted.

“Together we can stop this trend,” the statement read.