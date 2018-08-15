

Colin D'Mello, CTV News Toronto Queen's Park Bureau Chief





A veteran negotiator for the City of Toronto has been hand-picked by the province to take on the Ontario Medical Association.

Bob Reynolds was named as a new chair of the negotiating team, as the Ford government looks to smooth relations between the government and Ontario doctors.

Reynolds takes over for Dr. Barry McLellan, who Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet made the decision to fire in early August. McLellan had been appointed by the previous government to lead the negotiations.

He was supposed to continue in the role until September 2019 but was instead officially replaced on Monday.

Reynolds, who retired from the city last spring, played an instrumental role in 2012 during tense bargaining with CUPE Local 416, one of Toronto's largest unions, representing garbage collectors, snow plow operators and paramedics.

His strategy left union negotiators with two options: haggle an acceptable deal with the city, or expect a new contract to be imposed on its 6,000 members.

Local 416 agreed to a contract that included a one-time zero per cent raise, avoiding a strike. Later that year CUPE Local 79 ratified a new contract under similar circumstances.

Both deals were celebrated as a victory by then-Mayor Rob Ford who called it "phenomenal" news for taxpayers.

Negotiations with Ontario doctors

Ontario's doctors have been without a physician services agreement for four years, but decided to return to the negotiating table after the Progressive Conservative government extended an olive branch.

The association said each side still has the option to return to arbitration after a "cautious trial" of negotiations with the new government.

Doctors rejected a proposal in 2016 that would have increased the physician services budget to more than $13-billion but also included $200-million in fee cuts.

Reynolds will also get a significant $67,000 salary boost from his predecessor.

His salary has been set at $217,500 for 50 days of work.

-With files from the Canadian Press