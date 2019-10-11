

TORONTO -- A court has ruled the Ford government violated the Environmental Bill of Rights when it dismantled the provincial cap-and-trade emissions credit system.

The legal challenge filed on behalf of environmental groups alleged the government failed to consult the public on a regulation ending Ontario's cap-and-trade program last year.

The groups say the Environmental Bill of Rights, legislation unique to Ontario, states that the province's residents have the right to a 30-day consultation process on environmentally significant legislation.

In their application for judicial review, the groups alleged the province's decision to bypass mandatory notice and consultation was "unreasonable and incorrect."

More to come.