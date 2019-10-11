Ford government broke law when it dismantled cap-and-trade system, court rules
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to reporters with MPP Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, in Toronto, on Monday, September 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 11:58AM EDT
TORONTO -- A court has ruled the Ford government violated the Environmental Bill of Rights when it dismantled the provincial cap-and-trade emissions credit system.
The legal challenge filed on behalf of environmental groups alleged the government failed to consult the public on a regulation ending Ontario's cap-and-trade program last year.
The groups say the Environmental Bill of Rights, legislation unique to Ontario, states that the province's residents have the right to a 30-day consultation process on environmentally significant legislation.
In their application for judicial review, the groups alleged the province's decision to bypass mandatory notice and consultation was "unreasonable and incorrect."
