Food banks in Toronto expect struggle to continue in 2023 as need grows
Toronto’s Daily Bread Food Bank has reached a new milestone and no one is celebrating.
For the first time in the Canadian charity’s 40-year history, the south Etobicoke-based organization saw more than 200,000 client visits in one month.
In November, Daily Bread’s 126 member agencies recorded 208,108 monthly client visits. That’s more than triple pre-pandemic numbers. In late 2019, the average number of monthly client visits hit roughly 60,000, CEO Neil Hetherington told CP24.com.
“In our 40-year history we’ve never been anywhere close to this,” he said during a recent interview.
“Two years ago we weren’t even at 100,000 (monthly client visits). It’s absolutely unbelievable how high it is now.”
Further, the number of unique, new food bank clients is also expected to reach more than 80,000 by year’s end.
Aside from grappling with a significant spike in the number of people using food banks in the city, those who run them say the rising cost of food has also been a major challenge and there’s no sign of it getting better in the year to come.
According to Canada’s Food Price Report 2022, the overall cost of food is expected to increase by five to seven per cent in 2023. This is the highest predicted jump in food prices since the report’s inception 12 years ago.
“Before the pandemic, in 2019, we spent about $1.5 million on food. Our budget is now $18 million,” Hetherington said, adding the majority of the funds they raise go to buying food, leaving very little for administrative or operational expenses.
“We’ve had to get really creative,” he said, noting this year they looked at their heating system and reprogrammed it, which saved about $15,000. Those funds went directly to buying food.
Donations of essential items, like cardboard boxes also make a big difference as the Daily Bread goes through roughly 1,500 boxes every day.
Recently, they received a few skids of Budweiser beer boxes, which were used for food hampers throughout the GTA.
The Daily Bread has also started working with a cardboard recycling company that provides them with reused boxes.
“We’ve been looking for efficiencies all over the place. … We’re doing everything we can,” said Hetherington, adding they’re even considering purchasing some equipment to produce their own cardboard boxes, if it makes financial sense.
Many of the 200 or so food banks under the Daily Bread’s umbrella also face challenges with the cost of renting and maintaining their space, he noted, adding that’s why more than ever volunteers are essential to the successful operation of food banks.
Hetherington said the time and effort they give to help sort, package, and deliver food allows the handful of staff who work at most food banks to focus on navigating challenges and raising as much funds as possible.
“We really appreciate our volunteer power,” he said, noting in the end policy changes are needed so people don’t struggle so much to make ends meet and are forced to rely on food banks to eat.
Garth Soso, the founder and director, of east Toronto’s Soso World Ministries, has experienced firsthand the many of the challenges Hetherington speaks of.
Soso heads up a small team that runs three large food banks and roughly 10 food pantry programs throughout Scarborough. Food and grant money from the Daily Bread help keep them going.
“The operational side is really taxing for us. … There have been some months, some stretches where we were just on fumes,” he admitted, adding while they’ve been fortunate to secure free space through a partnership with Toronto Community Housing Corporation, it’s never 100 per cent secure.
Soso said before the pandemic they saw between 800 and 1,000 clients a week. These days, they serve upwards of 1,700.
Aside from trying to provide food for twice as many people, he said they must also contend with the rising cost of gas, bags and boxes, and food, not to mention ensuring there’s enough money left over to cover staff wages and liability insurance among other things.
Having a dedicated team of volunteers is imperative to the work they do, Soso said, as it allows his team to focus on the bigger picture like securing food and cash donations.
“We’re really rely on people giving their time and energy,” he said, admitting it’s an ongoing challenge to find and retain good volunteers.
Cash donations also go a long way, he noted, as they allow them to buy heathy, culturally-appropriate food their diverse clients want and need.
“A lot of ethnic families want fresh fruit and vegetables and things like Halal meat,” Soso said, adding they’re always grateful for food donations and will accept and distribute them to clients.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians are angry because 'they're hurting,' Conservative leader says
While arguing for more civility in politics, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also called on elected officials Friday to explore the reasons why Canadians feel so angry in today's political climate.
DEVELOPING | Suspect in deaths of four University of Idaho students arrested
Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, authorities said Friday.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
COVID-19 travel restrictions for China arrivals 'not effective,' 'little bit absurd': infectious disease experts
COVID-19 cases surging in China have prompted some countries to bring back mandatory testing of travellers, but infectious disease specialists say the policies are performative and won't keep the virus out of Canada. Testing requirements have not currently been implemented by Canadian officials.
Edmonton pedestrian killed in Christmas Day crash was generous, creative young woman, says mom
A woman who was killed in a crash on Christmas Day in west Edmonton has been identified as a 22-year-old who was excited about what was to come in the new year.
No working smoke alarms inside burning Hamilton home where 4 people died, OFM says
An investigator with Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal says there were no working smoke alarms inside a burning townhome where four people, including two children, died in Hamilton overnight.
S&P 500 closes out dismal year with worst loss since 2008
Stocks are closing out 2022 with more losses, giving the S&P 500 its worst year since 2008. The technology-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow also fell and ended the year in the red.
Divisive social media personality Andrew Tate detained in Romania
Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer, was detained in Romania late Thursday on charges of human trafficking and rape, according to local media reports.
'It's going to change the Bugaboos forever': large rockfall found on Snowpatch Spire
Mountain guide James Madden was flying over Snowpatch Spire in Bugaboo Provincial Park last week surveying weather conditions when he saw dust clouds.
Montreal
-
Researchers warn of bias as Montreal health network to use AI to reduce wait time in ERs
Artificial intelligence researchers say a Montreal hospital's plan to reduce emergency room wait times with an AI algorithm is an appropriate use of the technology — if it’s done carefully.
-
Police searching for missing girl, 14, last seen in Longueuil
Longueuil police are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl last seen in Longueuil on the evening of Dec. 26. They say she could be in danger.
-
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured. Quebec's public safety ministry confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the Montreal jail since he was supposed to be released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing by video link from the facility.
London
-
Top 10 CTV News London articles and videos of 2022
Take a look at the Top 10 most read articles and watched videos of 2022
-
Fatal crash involving deer under investigation: OPP
A driver has died following a crash in Georgian Bluffs Township after their vehicle collided with a deer on Highway 21, police say.
-
SIU investigating St. Thomas incident
The province's police watchdog is investigating an incident in St. Thomas involving a possible impaired driver. Just after 12 a.m. Thursday, officers were altered to an erratic driver at Highway 3 and First Avenue where the driver reportedly failed to remain at the scene of a collision.
Kitchener
-
Driving dominates for preferred commute to work in Waterloo region
Despite the Region of Waterloo spending millions of dollars on active and public transit in the past 20 years, the majority of the local workforce continue to use automobiles to commute to work.
-
Kitchener mom says man in ski mask followed her, rammed her car
A Kitchener woman says she and her 13-year-old daughter were followed by a man wearing a ski mask, who at one point, rammed the back bumper of their car.
-
Man accused of killing OPP officer had been initially denied bail in other case
The man accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer had been initially denied bail in a previous case and was later granted it upon review in the months before this week's shooting, court documents show.
Northern Ontario
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
-
One killed in early morning fire at Elliot Lake apartment building
Ontario Provincial Police say a 65-year-old died in an apartment fire early Friday morning in Elliot Lake.
-
Northern Ont. police say Alberta suspect had a homemade bomb
A 28-year-old from Calgary, Alta., is facing weapons and other charges following a traffic stop on Highway 17A near Kenora this week.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Section of Hwy. 416 closed at Hunt Club Road in Ottawa
The northbound lanes of Hwy. 416 are closed between Hunt Club Road and Holly Acres Road for a police investigation.
-
RAINFALL WARNING/FOG ADVISORY
RAINFALL WARNING/FOG ADVISORY | Rainfall warning issued for Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning and a fog advisory for the city of Ottawa. Ottawa could see 20 to 30 mm of rain by Sunday, while fog will blanket Ottawa Friday night and through the day on Saturday.
-
Body of slain OPP officer transported from Toronto to Barrie by police procession
A police procession was held Friday morning for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala who was killed earlier this week near Hagersville, Ont.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate Wallaceburg shooting
Chatham-Kent police say a 41-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Wallaceburg.
-
What to do and what you’re entitled to when your flight is cancelled
Windsorite Natasha Spevak was one of a group of fourteen set to escape the winter weather on a trip to Mexico with family and friends.
-
One suspect arrested, one sought in string of armed convenience store robberies
Windsor police say one arrest has been made in connection to a rash of alleged robberies where the suspects, armed with a hammer, threatened convenience store employees and stole money and cigarettes.
Barrie
-
Slain OPP officer remembered as humble and confident comes home to Barrie
A police procession to escort Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala Friday travelled along Highway 400 as it made its way to the 28-year-old officer's hometown of Barrie, Ont.
-
Here are the events happening in Barrie on New Year's Eve
Residents of Barrie are invited to gather downtown at City Hall on Collier Street Saturday, with a free evening full of entertainment and events to ring in the new year.
-
Innisfil bakers gingerbread houses hit the big screen
Beatrize Mueller has been making gingerbread houses since 2015.
Atlantic
-
Matching Fiona relief donations from Ottawa not yet delivered to Red Cross
Funds promised by Ottawa to help the Canadian Red Cross with relief efforts following post-tropical storm Fiona have not yet been received.
-
Full day parole granted for one of the men convicted in 1992 McDonald's murders in N.S.
One of the men convicted in the 1992 McDonald's murders in Sydney River, N.S., has been granted full day parole.
-
Maritimers can expect a soggy start to the new year
A low-pressure system will cross the region Saturday night through Sunday. Milder air, pushed up the eastern seaboard, will ensure the Maritimes sees mostly rain.
Calgary
-
Free as of 2023: Calgary Transit removes fares for all children 12 and under
Beginning Jan. 1, Calgary Transit will no longer require a fare for children aged 12 and under to ride city buses and CTrains.
-
New Year's Eve in Calgary: Where to find fireworks
The eight-minute-long firework show will be accompanied by a synchronized soundtrack.
-
Calgary city councillors, mayor get raise in 2023
Calgary's mayor and city councillors are getting a raise in 2023.
Winnipeg
-
A staged crash, exaggerated injuries and false statements: Manitoba's top frauds of 2022
From staging a car crash, to exaggerating injuries, to lying for friends – Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) has announced its top five frauds of 2022.
-
Saskatchewan man forced off of road near The Pas, stabbed: RCMP
RCMP in The Pas are looking for witnesses after a Saskatchewan man was run off the highway, then attacked and stabbed earlier this month.
-
OPP find homemade explosive device during Kenora traffic stop
An Alberta man faces numerous charges after a traffic stop near Kenora, Ont. led to police finding drugs, weapons, and a homemade explosive device.
Vancouver
-
YVR to keep additional supports in place in face of heavy post-holiday arrivals schedule
Approximately 65,000 passengers are expected to arrive in Vancouver before the weekend, and the airport plans to keep additional baggage staffing in place to ensure people get home with their belongings in tow.
-
Semi-truck jackknifed on Highway 97, halting traffic in both directions: RCMP
A major highway in B.C. has been closed in both directions after a collision south of Vernon Friday morning.
-
Sunwing apologizes after rep tells Ontario family he could make them stay in Mexico 'forever'
Sunwing has apologized after a video emerged of a representative telling a Toronto man with a five-month-old baby stranded in Mexico to stop challenging the airline’s decisions or he could make people stay there 'forever.'
Edmonton
-
Man dead following report of gunshots in southeast Edmonton
Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 28-year-old man who was found injured in southeast Edmonton early Friday morning.
-
Edmonton pedestrian killed in Christmas Day crash was generous, creative young woman, says mom
A woman who was killed in a crash on Christmas Day in west Edmonton has been identified as a 22-year-old who was excited about what was to come in the new year.
-
'We'll see': Woodcroft refuses to say if Draisaitl is in Seattle with the Oilers
The coach of the Edmonton Oilers not only declined to say whether or not his German-born sniper would play Friday, Jay Woodcroft wouldn't even confirm what country he was in.