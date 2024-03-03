TORONTO
Toronto

    • Fog advisory lifted for Toronto

    Thick fog causes poor visibility on Highway 401 in Toronto in this file photo. Thick fog causes poor visibility on Highway 401 in Toronto in this file photo.
    A fog advisory issued for Toronto early Sunday morning has been lifted. 

    In its advisory, the national weather agency says that travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. It said that a net zero visibility in fog was expected or occuring in the early morning hours.

    “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” the advisory reads.

    Fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning, with a cloudy day ahead. There is a 30 per cent chance of drizzle this morning, and eastern wind gusts will reach 20 km/h early this afternoon. The temperature will reach a high of 8 C today.

    Fog patches are expected to develop again this evening, when temperatures will drop to a low of plus 4 C.

