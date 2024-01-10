Flying taxis, AI twins and bendable smartphone screens: CES 2024

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), an event known for showcasing the latest high-tech devices since 1967, is underway.

The Las Vegas Convention Center has been taken over by 4,000 different exhibitions showcasing the latest in foldable screens, wearable tech and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).

Rex Wong, CEO of Hollo AI, said content creators can now instantly clone themselves in virtual reality with its new technology and match the way they sound with a 10-second sample of their voice.

“A creator can make their twin so they can make money while they sleep. Their fans can engage with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week in 29 different languages,” Wong said.

The technology is something that social media influencers like McKenzi Brooke of Los Angeles are interested in.

"Hollo AI will definitely give me a little bit of a break, because now they are not just having me face to face, but they can also have me on their phones 24/7,” said Brooke.

Meanwhile, Samsung continues to invest in O-LED screens for smartphones and laptops that not only fold, but also expand.

“What we are trying to enable here is different form factors. Fold in and fold out, a 360 degree fold or a hybrid fold with a slideable screen,” said Chirag Shah, senior director, marketing and business development for Samsung.

Honda has partnered with Sony to design a concept electric vehicle called Afeela and the prototype was brought to the stage using a PlayStation 5 controller.

BMW also showcased its remote valet parking system, where a person is able to control the car remotely and park it from another location.

Skyted unveiled its new silent mask that it says will allow someone to make private, confidential calls from anywhere.

"Imagine, you're in an airplane and you have people sitting to your left and your right and the people around you and they will not be able to hear a word that you are saying," said Gauthier Daridon with Skyted.

The show also features robots from Boston Dynamics, smart toothbrushes that can tell when you missed a spot in your mouth and new hairdryers that use light to dry your hair faster.

Hyundai also unveiled a flying taxi that is able to completely rise and land vertically and the company said it could be ready for market in 2028.