Flu season may have peaked, Ontario's top doctor says

Ontario's chief medical officer of health says the flu season may have peaked in the province.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore believes flu season hit its apex in recent days and says there has also been a slight decrease in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Respiratory illnesses have overwhelmed children's hospitals across the province over the past two months, with the flu accounting for the bulk of recent admissions at many of the country's pediatric hospitals.

Major pediatric hospitals have cancelled surgeries in order to redeploy staff to help out intensive care units and emergency departments.

Moore says there has been a sharp decline in hospitalizations among children for all respiratory illnesses across the province.

He warns that RSV will persist and present continued pressure on children's hospitals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2022.