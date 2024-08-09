Flash floods possible in Toronto today as heavy rainfall arrives: Environment Canada
Toronto is in for some wet weather Friday with as much as 30 millimetres of rain expected to fall in the city today.
A special weather statement was issued for Toronto and much of the Golden Horseshoe on Thursday as parts of Eastern Canada brace for heavy rainfall.
In a virtual news conference on Thursday, the national weather agency said an existing weather system is expected to collide with the remnants of tropical storm Debby, causing a “significant rain event” in some areas.
Rainfall warnings are in effect for regions of Quebec and eastern Ontario, which could see as much as 100 millimetres of accumulation.
Jennifer Smith, Environment and Climate Change Canada’s national warning preparedness meteorologist, said heavy downpours could cause localized flooding in urban environments. She said there could be “significant impacts” in large urban centres, such as Ottawa, Montreal, and potentially even Toronto.
“There could be localized flooding just due to urban environments not having efficient drainage for rainfall in a short period of time,” she said.
“We have already seen a lot of precipitation in Eastern Canada this past summer so everything that could absorb more water is already saturated. So over land flooding and what not is likely as a result.”
Just three weeks ago, Toronto experienced widespread flooding and power outages after nearly 100 millimetres of rain fell within a three-hour period.
Basements is parts of the city flooded and sections of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway were closed after the busy roadways became inundated with water, stranding some motorists.
Environment Canada indicated Friday that the heaviest period of rain is expected in Toronto this morning and early this afternoon.
