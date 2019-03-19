

CTV News Toronto





A five-year-old girl, who was the subject of an Amber Alert after she was taken from her school in Markham Tuesday afternoon, has been found safe.

York Regional Police said the young girl was taken from Armadale Public School at 11 Coppard Avenue, in the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue area, around 2 p.m.

Investigators said school staff told them that she was picked up by her father.

The daughter and father were seen getting into a Beck minivan taxi outside of the school.

Police later said the taxi took the pair to the area of New Delhi Drive, three kilometres east of the school, where they got out and investigators believe they got into another vehicle.

At around 6 p.m., the Amber Alert, which was issued an hour prior, was cancelled as officials said the young girl was found safe and her father had been taken into police custody.

Video surveillance footage obtained by CP24 on Tuesday evening shows the father and daughter enter a Markham business before heavily-armed officers follow. Police were able to safely recover the young girl and arrest the man, bringing the Amber Alert to an end.

"We are very grateful to our community and members of the media, whose assistance following the Amber Alert resulted in (the girl) being located safe and sound,” Chief Eric Jolliffe said in a news release issued Tuesday evening. “The efforts of our members and from all our partners, including neighbouring police agencies, brought this to a successful conclusion and they have my thanks.”

The father was later released from custody and no charges were laid against him.

Police said they have concluded the investigation.