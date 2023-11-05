Five Toronto-area men charged with firearm, drug offences

Five Brampton men have been arrested and charged with firearm- and drug-related offences.

In a media release on Sunday, Peel police said that at approximately noon on Friday, investigators located three men in the area of Highway 50 and Rutherford Road in Vaughan. As part of an ongoing investigation by the Specialized Enforcement Bureau, three men were arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.

A search of the arrested men revealed a FN 509 9mm pistol, which contained a 24-round extended magazine loaded with 20 rounds.

Later in the afternoon, at approximately 3:44 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near Mountainash Road and Bovaird Drive in Brampton, where two men were arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm. A search of the men resulted in the seizure of two extended magazines with a 24-round capacity and containing 9mm ammunition.

Amandeep Singh, a 21-year-old man from Brampton, has been charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Firearm

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Fail to Comply with Release Order x2

Fail to Comply With Undertaking

Possession of a Controlled Substance x2

Ramanpreet Singh, a 30-year-old man from Brampton, has been charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Firearm

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Maninder Singh, a 21-year-old man from Brampton, has been charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Firearm

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Swaranpreet Singh, a 20-year-old man from Brampton, has been charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized

Jobanpreet Singh, a 20-year-old man from Brampton, has been charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized

All men were held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with further information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Peel police.