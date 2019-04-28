

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Five people were taken to hospital after a collision in Vaughan overnight.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 7 and Langstaff Road at around 2 a.m., York Regional Police said.

Reports from the scene suggest that one vehicle swerved to avoid the other as one of them was turning onto the highway.

One of the vehicles ended up in a ditch.

One party suffered head injuries and a total of five people were transported to hospital, police said. All of the injuries are believed to be minor, police said.