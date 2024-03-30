TORONTO
Five people arrested at downtown protest: Toronto police

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Five people were arrested at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Toronto Saturday.

Toronto police issued social media updates about the demonstration throughout the afternoon, starting from around 2:30 p.m., as it made its way from Yonge and Dundas streets through other parts of the downtown core, eventually ending up near Parliament and Front streets around 8:30 p.m.

In a post on X shortly after 8 p.m., Toronto police said that five demonstrators had been arrested near Parliament and Gerrard streets and charged.

In a separate post on social media, members of the Palestinian Youth Movement said some of its members had been arrested at the protest.

Police did not immediately list the charges.

The northbound lanes of Parliament Street are currently blocked off due to a police investigation, the city said. It's not clear how long the closure will last.

